HOGS REACTION: Turnovers Halt Offense; Officiating Stalls Momentum
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas stumbled to yet another close loss this time letting the Golden Boot trophy slip away against No. 8 LSU, 34-10.
When it seems like the Razorbacks had turned the corner against then No. 4 Tennessee it seemed like coach Sam Pittman's team finally turned the corner. Instead, its the same old story stopping momentum in its tracks.
Costly Turnovers
Running back Rashod Dubinion's fumble in the first quarter didn't certainly didn't cost his team a win but it did lead to a LSU field goal to go up 10-0.
Quarterback Taylen Green's interception deep in Arkansas territory off his batted pass wasn't totally on him. Replay showed he leaped to at least knock it down incomplete.
Instead, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks made a heads up play to come up with the pick and stretched his body to the 2-yard line. That led LSU to take a 24-10 lead early in the third quarter and not look back.
Weeks was the defensive savior Saturday leading the Tigers with nine tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and a few quarterback hurries. LSU has always had extremely good linebacker play and it continues with him commanding the Tigers' defense.
The Razorbacks' third turnover of the night came with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter as Isaiah Sategna allowed the ball to pop out before falling to the ground. Arkansas is now 0-3 in games that it trails in turnover margin.
Officials Second Quarter Struggles
The Tigers were gifted a victory at South Carolina in week three when officials ruled quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was roughed unnecessarily negating a game sealing interception. Fast forward to October and the conference seemed to side with LSU throughout the second quarter with Arkansas gaining momentum.
Wide receiver Tyrone Broden's catch was ruled incomplete after he had complete control of the pass as he fell to the ground. After a lengthy review, it ended up being ruled complete but the theatrics had just started.
Down 16-7, Green's pass fell incomplete after Sage Ryan launched himself maliciously into Broden's neck and head area. While the official's initially ruled Ryan's hit targeting but was overturned.
Arkansas' next play was a deep pass by Green to speedy Jordan Anthony who ended up being tangled up with Major Burns in coverage. After being owed a pass interference call it was met with a no-call which led to an Arkansas punt.
While one baffling officiating sequence doesn't diminish the game as a whole it did keep Arkansas from pulling within field goal range or even a touchdown. Green was methodically leading the offense down the field before momentum was halted.
What's Next For Arkansas?
After a mightily disappointing loss, Arkansas now prepares to play both Mississippi schools the next two weeks. Mississippi State has put up quite the fight over the past couple weeks against Georgia and Texas A&M the past two weeks.
The Bulldogs are now 1-6 overall with an 0-4 record in conference play and are quite desperate for a victory. Arkansas cannot afford to travel to Starkville and attempt to sleepwalk to a victory as first year coach Jeff Lebby has dialed up quite the explosive offensive despite its record.