Brown's Fumble Against Texas Shouldn't Define Young Career
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Growing pains are part of life, especially in football where everything is nitpicked to death. The Razorbacks were desperately trying to stay in the game and moved the ball well in the second half on a stout Texas defense.
For true freshman wide receiver C.J. Brown, he was inserted into one of the biggest moments of his young career to keep the Razorbacks in a close one with rival Texas. When he caught the short pass and quickly gained yards toward the first down marker, big defensive lineman Alfred Collins swatted Brown's arm to cause a fumble likely saving the Longhorns from embarrassment at Razorback Stadium.
"We believe in CJ. [Brown]," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "If they're out there, we believe in him. We knew the ball was specifically going to go to him. We've ran it in practice and we believe in him. Just unfortunately it happened. And unfortunately the ball went to the hash and stayed inbounds, where their ball went out of bounds. But no, we believe in him. If he's out there, we certainly believe in him. Just unfortunate he fumbled."
One fumble or bad play should define a young man's career for something that could've been avoided. Brown hadn't seen game action since playing against Auburn two months ago and why he was inserted in that moment likely will never be told but luckily a moment like that can be forgotten.
Green told reporters after the game that Brown will be encouraged by him and teammates after his unfortunate fourth quarter fumble.
"Just encourage him," Green said. "He has a bright future ahead. He’s a true freshman. Being thrown out there and we all make mistakes. It’s just how you respond to it. Try not to keep your head down. There’s brighter days ahead."
The 2015 season saw couple of games where quarterback Brandon Allen missed a few throws against Toledo and Texas Tech which resulted in unfortunate losses. He rebounded to have one of the best senior seasons by any Razorbacks passer.
The Alex Collins fumble against Missouri in 2014, Ryan Mallett's interception against Ohio State and Steve Atwater's missed interception against Miami in 1988 are just some of many moments where one play didn't define a career.
In 2004, Arkansas icon Matt Jones had a chance to defeat Texas for a second straight year as he led the Razorbacks' offense down the field methodically. On fourth down with just over two minutes to go, the Longhorns punched the ball out and recovered to preserve an early season road victory.
That play didn't define Jones' legacy at Arkansas since most remember him for his heroics against Texas at Austin in 2003, seven overtime efforts against Ole Miss (2001) and Kentucky (2003) and Auburn (2001). Luckily, the Bentonville product has plenty of time to recover from his turnover as ball security has been the offensive unit's biggest issue this season.