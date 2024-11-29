How Did Missouri QB Go from Hospital to Hero in Same Day?
Not saying Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has a tenth of the skill or intangibles possessed by Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, but they share characteristics.
Cook even looks like Tom Terrific's doppelganger. They look like brothers. What Arkansas hopes is that Brady (Cook) doesn't play like (Tom) Brady.
When asked what makes Cook special, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman mentioned his leadership and competitiveness. That's true of most good quarterbacks, but nobody possessed more of those two traits — leadership and competitiveness — than Brady.
"He’s a winner and those guys are scary," Pittman said of Missour's quarterback.
Brady, the 23-year NFL veteran, was the ultimate winner even though others who never sniffed a Super Bowl had more physical tools.
Brady, a two-year starter at Michigan, was measured at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds at the NFL Combine. His scouting report was less than flattering: lacks a really strong arm, can't drive the ball downfield, not a tight spiral, lacks mobility to avoid the rush, poor build.
Lacks, poor, can't ... sounds like the scouting report on Cook, a 3-star recruit out of St. Louis. Some traits just can't be measured, though, like leadership, competitiveness and confidence.
Oh, and Brady was Super Bowl MVP five times. Quite the resume for a guy who wasn't valued and wasn't picked until the sixth round of a seven-round draft.
So when Pittman calls Cook a winner, it's time to pay attention. Coaches throw around compliments like Bill Gates does $100 bills, but this one seems to matter.
"He’s a winner and you could just feel it through the TV when he came back [into] the Auburn game," Pittman said. "Certainly made a big difference in the game."
Cook hurt an ankle on the first drive against Auburn. He was taken to the hospital, got an MRI and treatment for the injury, but didn't figure to play another snap in Missouri's homecoming game.
His pads were off, his spirits low.
"I was very convinced that I was not going to come back," Cook said.
At halftime, he was designated "unexpected to return." Back-up Drew Pyne was struggling, having completed 10-of-21 passes for 78 yards. Late in the third quarter, Auburn led 17-6.
That's when Cook put on his cape and surprisingly rejoined the fray. Like Superman, it didn't take him long to make a difference. Cook's first pass, a 78-yarder to set up a touchdown, equaled Pine's total for nearly three quarters.
"When I came back, I just knew we weren't going to lose," Cook said.
He had engineered a game-winning 17-play, 95-yard drive to put Missouri ahead, 21-17, on Jamal Roberts' four-yard run with 46 seconds left.
"When he was hurt and then came back, you could just see the team (take off)," Pittman said. "Brady Cook makes them go, obviously.
"Athletic, can throw, knows the offense probably as good as [anyone could]. He throws the deep ball and play action about as good as anybody."
NFL scouting reports on Cook say he projects as a clipboard holder at best while possessing short passing accuracy, excellent wheels, high intelligence, and what it takes to be a great addition to any quarterback room.
In Cook's first season as starter in 2022, the Tigers matched their 2021 record of 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. They jumped to 11-3, 6-2 a year ago.
Both Arkansas and Missouri have earned bowl bids, with bowl games to be announced Dec. 8. Following the Tigers' bowl, Cook seems poised to enter the financial world, although he's likely to explore any NFL opportunities.
"He’s a really good player," Pittman said. "... What he brings to the team with his legs, his arm, his leadership … He’s won a lot of games at Missouri."
Cook is impressive off the field, too. By the time he'd been on campus for five semesters, he'd graduated with a business degree and certificate in investments. He's now earned a master's degree in business administration and certificate in financial management. In 2023, he was the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Cook displayed his football IQ and decision-making skill while setting the SEC record for consecutive passes without an interception. His mark of 366 compares favorably to the NFL record of 402 held by Aaron Rodgers.
Next on the NFL list? That would be Brady Cook's doppelganger, Tom Brady at 399.