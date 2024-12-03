Irrational 'Fans' Either Want to Harm Hogs' Program or Willingly Lack Knowledge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday may have been one of the most irrational days in Arkansas football history.
Razorbacks fans took to social media to absolutely lose their minds over Sam Pittman coming back for another season, something everyone has known is the case for weeks now. It's been explained in depth why only the most irresponsible athletics director would fire a coach this particular year after the end of the season not only here, but on many media sites and radio also.
These are the same people who listened to the teacher repeat over and over to not fill in the bubbles in the personal information section of the standardized test in school, then raised their hands and asked what they are supposed to do after filling in the bubbles in the personal information section. At some point in their lives, they are destined to stick their hands in a rattlesnake enclosure and then be shocked at getting bit.
For those who have no clue why getting rid of Pittman after the season would be immediate grounds for Yurachek to be fired, please take a moment to go back and review here. There is a reason why almost no coach in the country has been let go this week.
Pittman increased his winning percentage by 50% over last season and knocked off a playoff team while getting the Razorbacks back to a bowl game, all while suffering immense pain in his hip in the name of seeing things through to the end. A look across the landscape of college football shows tons of coaches who did far worse who have kept their job for another season because of the unique situation involving the calendar and the uncertainty surrounding the impact of revenue sharing on landing players in the transfer portal.
Still, there were Arkansas fans at their worst. One young blonde haired lady offered to quite literally take one for the team and do things to Pittman in exchange for his retirement that probably didn't go over well with Pittman's wife, Jamie.
Another "fan" begged athletics director Hunter Yurachek to go kill himself, about the most tactless and ill-informed post that could have been generated by Arkansas Twitter. Alongside it was an endless stream of threats by fans to cancel their season tickets and stop showing up to games, although most have probably never purchased a ticket, much less ponied up for all the expenses that come with season tickets, and only attend games on their couch.
Also, either these people truly hate Arkansas athletics and want to bring things crashing down back to the Chad Morris era, or the Razorbacks have some of the least informed fans in all of college football despite a breakdown of all the reasons why it would not only devastate the program to have fired PIttman Monday, but that suddenly not buying tickets would hurt the Hogs' biggest advantage in luring players over the next couple of years with revenue sharing coming online.
Fortunately for most athletics programs, social media doesn't run things. Yurachek made what might be the easiest decision he's had to make by not crashing the program for at least two years and putting the program through an impossible coaching search that would have yielded the worst, most desperate possible candidate.
If things don't go well next fall, the limitations that caused athletics directors across the country to shy away from pulling the trigger will be gone. Yurachek will be one of what is expected to be a long list of ADs letting coaches go during the second bye week next season if Pittman doesn't continue to show improvement.
Those who are so blood thirsty will get their wish without sinking the program and severely damaging the entire athletics department with it. However, if Pittman pulls it together for a magical season, those same people will pretend to have been behind him all along as if those posts don't live on somewhere on the internet or in the Library of Congress.