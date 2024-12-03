Calipari Hopes Hogs Can Avoid Problem That Plagued Losses
Arkansas coach John Calipari hopes his Razorbacks get off to a better start than they have in previous road games this season. If they don't in tonight's tilt at Miami, the mediocre Hurricanes might ruin the Hogs' long trip to southern Florida.
The Hogs trailed Illinois 11-0 on Thanksgiving Day in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. They never really threatened the Fighting Illini and lost 90-77.
Nearly a month ago on Nov. 9, the Razorbacks met then-No. 8 Baylor in another neutral site encounter at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Baylor grabbed a 4-0 lead that ballooned to 21-13 by midway through the first half.
The Hogs battled the Bears throughout in a roller-coaster affair that saw Baylor lead by 11 in the first half and several times by nine after intermission. Arkansas was within three with 22 seconds left but lost 72-67.
Adou Thiero, the Hogs' 6-8 forward, led the team with 24 points against Baylor and 26 versus Illinois. His aggressiveness and high energy kept Arkansas within range in both games but the Razorbacks seemed destined to lose in both contests.
Tonight's game on the Miami campus in Coral Gables, Fla., begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Arkansas (5-2) is a 3.5-point favorite over the Hurricanes, who've scheduled a "White Out" for the crowd.
Miami (3-4) has struggled after a 3-0 start. The 'Canes lost 83-79 on Saturday to a Charleston Southern team that was 1-7 going into that game.
Other losses for coach Jim Larrañaga's squad were to Drake (80-69), Oklahoma State (80-74) and VCU (77-70). Blowout victories, all by at least 24 points, came against FDU, Binghamton and Coppin State.
"It's the same problem since we started practice in July, our defense and our defensive rebounding is just not at the level we need to play at," Larrañaga said at Monday's press conference. "According to KenPom, which evaluates your efficiency on offense and defense, we're (276th) in defense."
Arkansas is 20th in KenPom defensive rating but are a disappointing 73 in offense. Miami is 25th in offense, based largely on their opening three wins when they scored a total of 294 points (113, 88 and 93).
Larrañaga said his Elite Eight team of three seasons ago compared to this year's team early in the season when it came to poor defensive and rebounding statistics. "When we got better" at those he said, "we started to win more games."
In the 2021-22 season, the 'Canes lost in the Elite Eight to eventual national champion Kansas. The next year, they reached the only Final Four in program history and lost to eventual champ UConn. This year's squad doesn't seem to have that potential but Larrañaga has hope because of their offensive firepower that features four scorers averaging double figures.
In Monday's press conference, Larrañaga was asked about facing Arkansas. He's quite "familiar with coach Cal's teams," he said and noted that this is a typical squad that includes a bunch of future NBA players.
In particular, he stressed how his team must control "Big Z," the Hogs' 7foot-2 forward Zvonimir Ivisic, who is a proficient threat from beyond the 3-point line. He praised Thiero and Ivisic and warned the 'Canes must defend Arkansas' screen and roll lob passes to those two.
He invoked Hall of Fame legend Karl Malone while talking about how Thiero will grab a defensive rebound and finish the fast break with a dunk. Strong and quick, he must be contained, the coach said.
Larrañaga also mentioned strong and athletic 6-4 guard DJ Wagner and versatile Johnell "Nelly" Davis, who he noted led FAU to the Final Four two years ago. But the veteran coach said it's freshman point guard Boogie Fland who is Arkansas' sparkplug.
He talked of Fland being a "one-man fast break" and how his speed and court sense fuels the Hogs' offense. Larrañaga compared Arkansas' ability to run the middle ball screen to that of NBA teams, specifically drawing reference to Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic.
High praise, indeed. Let's see if the Razorbacks, making their third road trip of the season, can achieve a better start and live up to the tremendous scouting report Larrañaga gave to Miami media.