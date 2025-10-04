John Daly going high up chain of command for his choice as Razorbacks coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Professional golfer and Arkansas native John Daly has never been shy about sharing his sports opinions, and this week he threw his support behind Jon Gruden to be the next head football coach at Arkansas.
It's not just Daly doing some things for the media and social media.
"John is a close friend of Jon," a source close to Gruden told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "John is VERY supportive of his efforts to get the Arkansas job."
Apparently, according to sources close to Daly in the state, it goes far beyond just saying it for microphones. He's reached out to athletics director and even some board members.
People in this state will take Daly's phone calls and probably listen.
“You want someone who can recruit, someone who has experience, someone who brings energy,” Daly said, according to KARK 4 News. “If I were in charge, Gruden is the one I would back.”
Daly, who played college golf at Arkansas before launching a storied professional career, has emphasized his belief that the Razorbacks need a head coach who commands respect and has the profile to re-energize the program.
Most are putting Gruden in a category that could be summed up as a wild-card situation. His lack of college coaching experience and an NFL winning percentage just above .500 probably dimmed it, even though he's the only candidate to ever be the head coach of a Super Bowl winning team.
Gruden’s candidacy and risks
Gruden, who was the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting that title, has not coached in the college ranks since serving as a graduate assistant in the 1980s.
His name has surfaced in connection with Arkansas largely because of his availability and notoriety.
Gruden is the most affordable and available option. He's still getting $10 million a year from the Las Vegas Raiders so he would rather the big checks go for assistants and NIL.
He would probably rather have a top-level staff and the resources to get better players than pad his bank account.
It's one of the questions lingering around the Razorbacks' job. Could Gruden thrive in the recruiting-heavy, NIL-driven world of modern college football?
Some Arkansas insiders have expressed doubts.
Gruden also carries baggage from his controversial exit from the NFL. Critics argue that Arkansas cannot afford distractions, while others insist his offensive acumen and leadership style could stabilize the Razorbacks.
What Daly’s endorsement means
For many fans, Daly’s comments are less about a final decision and more about the kind of ambition the program should show. His ties to Arkansas sports and his outspoken personality make him a unique voice — one that resonates with donors and casual fans alike.
Gruden’s candidacy, boosted by Daly’s support, highlights the tension Arkansas faces: balance the allure of a big-name splash with the practicality of hiring someone who can recruit in SEC territory, manage NIL partnerships, and develop players.
If Arkansas does move forward with Gruden, Daly’s early support could be remembered as part of the momentum. If not, the endorsement will still have succeeded in raising the stakes of the Razorback coaching conversation.
Key takeaways
• High-profile endorsement: John Daly publicly supports Jon Gruden for Arkansas head coach, elevating national attention on the Razorback coaching search.
• Balancing risks: Gruden offers NFL experience and visibility, but faces questions about his ability to adapt to college football.
• Public impact: Daly’s comments may influence fan perception and donor interest, even if Gruden is not ultimately hired.