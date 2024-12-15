Kentucky Has Real In-State Rival, Unlike Calipari's Hogs
John Calipari could've been working the sideline at Rupp Arena yesterday instead of Mark Pope, the first-year Kentucky coach who took over the reins of the Wildcats when Calipari relocated to Northwest Arkansas.
Both Cal and Razorback fans were thrilled that instead of leading Kentucky against in-state rival Louisville, he was in North Little Rock directing Arkansas' effort against Central Arkansas.
When it comes to in-state showdowns, Kentucky-Louisville is up there with the best for fervor and animosity. Since Louisville's program fell off the cliff in recent years, the Wildcats have dominated but that hasn't lessened the intensity or passion that envelops the annual matchup.
The Razorbacks have never had that kind of in-state rival, simply because there are no other "major" colleges in Arkansas. Oh, there are other Division I schools but none that compare to the Hogs.
Arkansas State, that nice little school over in the depressed northeast corner of the state, is on the schedule for football. But how relevant are they to fans across the state? I say not at all. Here's the litmus test: Name ASU's mascot. I had to look it up on the Google Machine to remember it's Red Wolves.
Could that scenario change? Could either Little Rock or UCA evolve into a truly elite mid-major program the can compete with the Hogs and even challenge them when it comes to recruiting the best players in the Land of Opportunity?
That's what long-time and legendary Arkansas athletics director Frank Broyles feared. It's why he wouldn't allow the Razorbacks to play any other school in the state. He wanted Hog fans to live in every corner of the state. He wanted them to support the stage's flagship school in two ways: going to games and writing checks to the UA.
Calipari sees nothing wrong with playing UCA or Little Rock, a team coach by former Razorback star Darrell Walker, who had a lengthy NBA career as player and coach.
"I know Coach Broyles wouldn’t let anybody do that back in the day," Calipari said. "You were not going to play an in-state team. I think times have changed a little bit."
When it comes to talent level, not much has changed. Little Rock had a few key players hurt and only lost to the Hogs by 79-67. The Trojans won the Ohio Valley Conference last year. But they're not likely to upset Arkansas any time soon.
"I don’t want us to get beat by an in-state team, but I think it’s good for Darrell Walker to coach back in our building," Calipri said. "I think this was good for (UCA coach) John Shulman to have his team in this building in a packed environment.
"How many times are they going to do that, be in this kind of environment? So yeah, I would say we would (continue to play in-state teams). I don’t know how many we can do (each season), but this year was two."
Kentucky also played two in-state schools this season, beating Western Kentucky by 19 and topping Louisville 93-85 on Saturday in Lexington. The Wildcats lead the series with Louisville 28-14 in games played since 1983. Include the games between 1913-59 and UK leads 37-17.
Kentucky is the winningest program in college basketball history. Louisville ranks 30th. The Wildcats have won eight national championships: 1948, '48, '51, '58, '78, '96, '98 and 2012. Louisville has three titles: 1980, '86 and 2013. So, obviously, both are highly successful.
Adolph Rupp won Kentucky's four titles back in your grandpa's era (or great-grandpappy's time) with four other guys getting one each, including Calipari in 2012. The '96 championship was won by coach Rick Pitino, who battled Arkansas coach Nolan Richardon's teams to the wire in a bunch of thrilling games that captured the nation's attention.
When Pitino took over as Louisville coach in 2001, the blood feud got even worse. Call it loyalty or hatred, but the rivalry is so fierce that iconic announcer Dick Vitale once rated it the second-best college basketball rivalry and third-best in all of college sports.
Saturday's game in front of 21,093 fervent fans featured an on-court scuffle with five minutes left. In addition to coaches racing to the scene, so did a handful of sheriff's deputies.
UK prevailed thanks to fifth-year guard Lamont Butler, a transfer from San Diego State and veteran of the 2023 Final Four. He scored 33 points, making all 10 of his shots including six 3-pointers.
That's the same Lamont Butler who figuratively broke the heart of Arkansas guard Johnell "Nelly" Davis in the Final Four semifinals by netting a 15-footer just before the buzzer to beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 and advance to the title game against eventual champ UConn.
Calipari enjoyed great success in the UK-UL rivalry, fashioning a 13-3 record. He was 8-2 against Pitino. Question is, what will Calipari do against Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Feb. 1? The Wildcats will surely be favored by at least a few buckets.
What's really interesting is how divided Kentucky fans were when asked on the Cats Illustrated message board which team they'd rather beat this season: Louisville, Tennessee or Arkansas. It was a pretty even split.
Arguably, the most vitriol was aimed at Arkansas, solely because Big Blue National doesn't want to lose to the guy they essentially ran out of the Bluegrass state. Calipari is only worried about his own team, which is improving week by week.
The Hogs are on a four-game winning streak -- at four different arenas -- and 9-2 for the season. What did Arkansas gain from blowing out a mediocre in-state team despite its leading scorer, Adou Thiero, sitting out due to sickness?
Well, all the Razorbacks benefited from seeing the ball go in the hole, and the good vibes that come from the team meshing with 23 assists that led to 60% shooting. That's a confidence builder, and they got to do it while creating good will throughout the state by scheduling UCA.
Maybe someday one of those in-state games will evolve into a real rivalry for the Hogs, with the outcome always in doubt. Not likely.
But all the ingredients of a great rivalry will take center stage at Rupp Arena when coach Cal goes back to Kentucky in seven weeks.