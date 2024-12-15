BREAKING: Razorbacks Add Former All-American at Receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Raylen Sharpe has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to a post on his X account Sunday afternoon.
The 5-foot-9, 165 pound wideout caught 51 passes for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns this season after transferring from Missouri State. Sharpe previously had a connection with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch when he played for the Bears from 2022-2023.
During his last season at Missouri State, Sharpe reeled in 73 passes for 991 yards and 7 touchdowns on the way to FCS All-American honors. He signed with Houston as a member of the 2021 recruting class over offers from SMU, Air Force, Army, Arizona and Holy Cross.
Arkansas is in quite the need for instant impact transfer receivers to blend in with those already on the roster going into spring ball. The SEC's leading receiver Andrew Armstrong entered the NFL Draft conversation after the Missouri game, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden are both likely playing thier last game in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 27.
The Razorbacks are also losing scholarship receivers Isaiah Sategna, Jaedon Wilson, Davion Dozier and former walk-on Kamron Bibby. Sharpe has flashed big play ability during his lone year at the FBS level with 12 receptions of at least15 yards with four surpassing 25 or more yards.
Arkansas' Expected Wide Receiver 2025 Depth Chart
Raylen Sharpe, Redshirt Senior
Bryce Stephens, Redshirt Senior
Jordan Anthony, Redshirt Junior
Dazmin James, Redshirt Sophomore
C.J. Brown, Sophomore
Monte Harrison, Sophomore
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Ja'Kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Jace Brown, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman