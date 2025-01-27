Little's Strong Leg Earns Honors After Rookie Year with Jaguars
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Cam Little saw his stock soar as a rookie for Jacksonville this season. He earnied the starting position and kept it after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Little earned Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team honors after connecting on 27-of-29 field goal attempts in 2024. He hit a career-high 59 yard field goal at Detroit Nov. 17 and tacked on another that day in what ended in a 52-6 loss to the Lions.
One week into October, Jacksonville found itself winless but with the kicking team finding good field position gave Little the opportunity to make a 49-yard field goal to take the lead with 17 seconds left and did just that, his first game winner of his young career.
The Moore, Oklahoma product played three seasons at Arkansas after being ranked as a KOHL's 5-star kicking prospect, the No. 1 prospect in his class. He ended up choosing the Razorbacks over offers from Colorado, Oklahoma State, Nevada and many others.
As a junior, Little earned first team All-SEC honors after making 20-of-24 field goal attempts including a career-high 56 yarder at Ole Miss. He was also Arkansas' main kickoff man with 100% of his kick's resulting in touchbacks.
For his career, Little played in 38 games with 53-of-64 field goals made, perfect in 129 extra point attempts and all 129 kickoffs went for touchbacks.