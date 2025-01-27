Get Ready for Long Week of Guessing on Razorbacks, Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether we get Arkansas coach John Calipari in a press conference almost brief enough to be one of these online "shorts" or not, there likely won't be much.
Based on the regular season, though, there's not much reason to think we won't see much but an assistant coach on Friday before they head to Lexington, Ky. That's where they'll play the Wildcats at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
We'll have a week of Calipari going back to the place where he coached for 15 seasons before the shocking jump to Fayetteville at the behest (and wallet) of John Tyson. It was a big splash at the time that has been somewhat muted after a jaw-dropping 1-6 start to SEC play. That wasn't expected.
"There will be some emotion walking into that building, and really being in town," he said Saturday night after a 65-62 loss to Oklahoma. "Probably get together with some of my friends. They’re playing good. We’ve got our hands full. Let’s see what happens. They’re a good team. Mark [Pope]’s doing a good job with them."
Take that last part with a grain of sale. Kentucky fans aren't exactly running around with their chests sticking out after a 3-3 start in the league games. In other words, it will probably be like nearly every game being played in the league this year.
Every game is starting to look like an NBA game. Really all you need to see is the last five minutes of a game and you find out everything you need to know. The rest is just window dressing to set up the finish.
Calipari did warn us that was coming so he's actually been fairly accurate on his predictions there. At least what we can remember.