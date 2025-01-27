All Hogs

Get Ready for Long Week of Guessing on Razorbacks, Kentucky

Since John Calipari obviously doesn't do well after losses, it could be twice as worse this week before homecoming

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts to a play int he second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bud Walton Arena. Oklahoma won 65-62.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts to a play int he second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bud Walton Arena. Oklahoma won 65-62. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whether we get Arkansas coach John Calipari in a press conference almost brief enough to be one of these online "shorts" or not, there likely won't be much.

Based on the regular season, though, there's not much reason to think we won't see much but an assistant coach on Friday before they head to Lexington, Ky. That's where they'll play the Wildcats at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

We'll have a week of Calipari going back to the place where he coached for 15 seasons before the shocking jump to Fayetteville at the behest (and wallet) of John Tyson. It was a big splash at the time that has been somewhat muted after a jaw-dropping 1-6 start to SEC play. That wasn't expected.

"There will be some emotion walking into that building, and really being in town," he said Saturday night after a 65-62 loss to Oklahoma. "Probably get together with some of my friends. They’re playing good. We’ve got our hands full. Let’s see what happens. They’re a good team. Mark [Pope]’s doing a good job with them."

Take that last part with a grain of sale. Kentucky fans aren't exactly running around with their chests sticking out after a 3-3 start in the league games. In other words, it will probably be like nearly every game being played in the league this year.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser reacts to a call during the second half against the Arkansas
Oklahoma Sooners coach Porter Moser reacts to a call during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Oklahoma won 65-62. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Every game is starting to look like an NBA game. Really all you need to see is the last five minutes of a game and you find out everything you need to know. The rest is just window dressing to set up the finish.

Calipari did warn us that was coming so he's actually been fairly accurate on his predictions there. At least what we can remember.

HOGS FEED:

• Coach Cal deserves a standing ovation from Kentucky fans

• Trio of takeaways from first three scrimmages for Razorbacks

• Sheridan 2027 OL Sturdivant Commits to Hogs at Junior Day

• Former Hogs' hurler making history after just one pro season

• Hawaiian double play duo ready for encore with Razorbacks

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Men's Basketball