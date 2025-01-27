Coach Cal Deserves a Standing Ovation From Kentucky Fans
This is not how John Calipari envisioned returning to Rupp Arena. He hoped to have a great team, or at least a successful team, to bring to Kentucky in the first matchup against his former school. Instead, he's at the helm of an Arkansas team that is 1-6 in the SEC.
The Razorbacks' struggles are sweet music to many of the 20,000 Kentucky fans who will pack Rupp Arena. It's no secret that when Calipari left Lexington to take over Arkansas' program it was met with relief and happiness from a sizeable portion of Big Blue Nation.
Question is, how will the Kentucky faithful greet their former coach? Will it be with a resounding chorus of boos and frustration because he hadn't taken the Wildcats to a Final Four since 2015? Don't forget that capped an incredible streak of four Final Fours in five seasons for Coach Cal and the 'Cats.
That's what should be remembered -- and the 2012 national championship he delivered by guiding a talented Kentucky team featuring fabulous freshman Anthony Davis to the top of the mountain of college basketball. That's a feat both his team, the coach and Big Blue Nation will always remember and should cherish.
That's why Calipari deserves a standing ovation when his name is called during introductions of the starting lineups just prior to tipoff Saturday night in revered Rupp Arena. Fans should remember the good times and show appreciation. Disappointments -- like losing as a high seed to heavy underdogs in the NCAA Tournament -- are in the past. It's a life lesson here: Accentuate the positive and be kind.
"There will be some emotion walking into that building, and really being in town," Calipari said Saturday following Arkansas' 65-62 home loss to Oklahoma. "Probably get together with some of my friends."
After seeing how some of the Kentucky crazies have blasted their former coach on social media for months now, I'd say it might be about 50-50 if Cal is extended a hearty welcome or a heavy dose of venom. Should be nothing but applause, maybe cheering, and hopefully homemade signs expressing gratitude for the good 'ol days.
By all accounts, it was time for a parting of the ways when Calipari traded his collection of blue sports coats for various versions of red. Everyone agreed, though, it was a win for both Arkansas and Kentucky.
Mark Pope, a former Wildcat player, was quickly hired away from BYU to lead Kentucky. He's still enjoying a honeymoon with the fans despite a 3-3 SEC mark and two straight losses.
"They’re playing good," Calipari said of Kentucky. "We’ve got our hands full. Let’s see what happens. They’re a good team. Mark’s doing a good job with them."
No. 9 Kentucky lost the last two Saturdays: 102-97 at home to No. 4 Alabama and 74-69 at Vanderbilt. The 'Cats face an angry bunch of Tennessee Volunteers on the road Tuesday. The No. 6 Vols lost a heartbreaker at No. 1 Auburn Saturday after leading by two with 92 seconds left before a bad call set the stage for a home win.
As for Pope, Kentucky fans are saying to give him time. The 'Cats have some injuries so let him get his team together and the program will be better than ever. Arkansas fans, despondent after an 0-5 start in the conference, are less patient and some, including media, are already starting to turn on Calipari. Oh, the Hogs have had a few injuries also.
To both fan bases, I'll say this: Don't forget he's a Hall of Fame coach. Don't forget he won a national championship. Don't forget he's reached a dozen Elite Eights and six Final Fours in his career. In his 15 seasons at Kentucky, Coach Cal led the Wildcats to seven Elite Eights and four Final Fours. His winning percentage at Kentucky was .769, with 410 wins and 123 losses.
But for Big Blue Nation, it became a situation of "What have you done for me lately?" Arkansas fans are mostly saying he hasn't done anything for them. But the guy won six SEC regular-season championships at Kentucky and six SEC tourney titles. He won 32 NCAA Tournament games, had 35 NBA first-round draft picks and 23 lottery picks.
Big Blue fans should remember all of that when Coach Cal is introduced in Rupp Arena. Arkansas fans should study his history again and exercise some patience, even if this is a lost season.
As for Calipari, he'll just keep doing what he's always done -- coach his team, work hard every day, and try to win the next one. Against Oklahoma, his Razorbacks trailed by one and had the ball with 12 seconds left but failed to take a quality shot despite a well-designed backdoor play.
"We’ve just got to keep going," Calipari said. "Keep fighting. Keep figuring this out." That's what coaches do, whether the season is going like they planned or not. But the man is giving it his best, just like he did for 15 mostly glorious years at Kentucky.
So, Big Blue Nation, rise as one and give Coach Cal one last salute, one final cheer. After all, he's one of just five coaches to bring Kentucky a national championship. And his track record shows he might get Arkansas one too.