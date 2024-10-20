LSU's Star Shines Brightest In Key Moment Against Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just like the previous three seasons, No. 8 LSU and Arkansas looked to be headed for another close game. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks had other ideas.
His interception in the fourth quarter ultimately set the stage for a 34-10 Tiger blowout win.
"We got it to 16-10 and I thought we had a really good chance," coach Sam Pittman said. Unfortunately we had the ball tipped up, batted up for an interception. They scored the next play. Three turnovers to no turnovers against a team like LSU, because they are a really good team, hard to win."
With Arkansas down 16-10 and the ball looking to take the lead for the first time in the game, Weeks came flying into the backfield untouched and batted quarterback Taylen Green's pass into the air. Then he lunged and came down with the interception. One play later, running back Caleb Durham got a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
"It’s definitely a credit to him." Green said about Weeks. "He has a high motor and is really quick and fast and all over the field. Plays like that you just put it in the bank and learn from it."
Weeks, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week after recording 18 tackles last week against Ole Miss, once again led the Tigers with nine tackles to go with a sack, an interception and a pass breakup. That's 27 tackle in two weeks.
Arkansas lost all rhythm on offense after that and really struggled to find any except for one drive. The LSU defense, who came into the night with 21 sacks. started crashing through in the fourth quarter.
The Razorbacks' offense never got out of second gear in the second half, only managing 101 yards of total offense including -7 rushing yards. It was largely hindered with the limited availability of running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who registered a season-low five carries before exiting with an injury in the fourth quarter.
LSU also took control of the game with Damian Ramos, who made all four of his field goal attempts, including two from over 45 yards. Ramos is now 12-for-14 on the year.
The Razorbacks struggled to get off the field. LSU finished the night 8-for-14 on third downs. The defense slowly got worn down in the second half from 60 minutes of methodical play from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
The LSU offense controlled the ball for 38:51. Despite only having two plays for more than 15 yards, LSU finished the night with 384 yards of total offense.
"Nussmeier was really good and their wideouts were really good," Pittman said. "We've got to get better because we'll see a lot of that on down through the season, through the end of the season."
Durham applied the coup de grâce with 2:20 left in the game with his third rushing touchdown of the game.
Arkansas will now look to bounce back against Mississippi State on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Oct. 26. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.