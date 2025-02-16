'Fragile' Replaces Fearless as Hogs Let Big One Get Away
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fragile teams don't win big games. They don't get to play in the NCAA Tournament. They surely don't beat tough teams like Texas A&M.
The Razorbacks, as a group, aren't tough. They're fragile and that better change in a hurry or they'll be with you and me watching March Madness from the couch.
You've heard every fisherman talk about "the one that got away." For Arkansas' basketball team, that "one" is officially Saturday's loss to A&M.
Arkansas' frustrated coach John Calipari called it just that way while labeling his team "fragile" after the disappointing 69-61 setback at Reed Arena before 10,752 enthusiastic, late-morning witnesses.
"If we won that game, we're in the (NCAA) tournament," Calipari claimed. "We’re not that far off. But this was the game that puts you in the NCAA Tournament."
Beating the No. 8 Aggies on their home floor would've been the second signature win -- along with the upset at then-No. 12 Kentucky -- the Hogs desperately need to enhance an otherwise poor resume.
Two games ago, they had another big fish on the hook but current No. 2 Alabama escaped Bud Walton Arena with an 85-81 victory and a huge sigh of relief ahead of its Saturday showdown with No. 1 Auburn.
"We had a chance at both of them (Alabama and A&M), but we didn't (win)," Calipari said. "And for us to bust through, we're going to have to beat somebody (significant)."
Calipari said he looked his players in the eyes and firmly spoke the harsh truth Saturday before they left College Station, Texas.
"I wasn't cussing. I wasn't yelling," he said during his post-game press conference. "I (said) matter of factly ... 'This was it and you had your chance.'
"So it's not OK to say we'll be all right. Now you're going to have to go get somebody else. I didn't want to put that on them, because I got some guys a little bit fragile, so I'm having to hold them accountable but keep picking them up.
"They're a little fragile. But when you're losing some games or you're not playing well, that happens. I still love coaching these guys, but I gotta hold them accountable."
Karter Knox played well for the Hogs with 17 points on 7-of-9 shots, five rebounds and just one turnover. That was in stark contrast to Nelly Davis, who had played well of late but netted just 3-of-13 and only 1-of-7 treys with a couple of terrible misses.
Biggest problem for the Hogs was 17 turnovers, their most in 12 SEC games. They were bothered from the outset by the Aggies' always-gritty helping defense.
Worst offenders were three Arkansas guards: D.J. Wagner, Davis and Billy Richmond III. They combined for 11 turnovers but had only five assists — a totally backwards ratio. Worse yet, several miscues were live-ball turnovers that led to easy Aggie buckets.
The Razorback began the game playing with that same fearless attitude that carried them to victory before 24,000 fans at Kentucky in their most-hyped game of the season.
They led 8-0 when Davis hit a 3-pointer just 3:18 into the fray. By then four Hogs were already in the scoring column, including Knox, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic, who assisted on Davis' trey.
A&M responded with a 13-2 run, the Hogs tied it at 25-25, and trailed 33-28 at halftime -- largely because of their 10 turnovers. After their initial hot start, Arkansas was outscored 33-20 in the final 16:42.
The Hogs fell behind by seven in the second half but did show the guts they've put on display for most of the last seven games since starting point guard Boogie Fland was lost to injury.
They rallied to tie the game at 50 but couldn't sustain momentum as coach Buzz Williams' Aggies broke the proverbial "fishing line" when they ripped off a 9-0 run to settle the matter.
The Hogs have six SEC games remaining, plus at least one in the league tournament. At 4-8 in the SEC and just 15-10 overall, they've got serious work to do reach the NCAAs.
They must either land a whale (Auburn) or the two big fish (Missouri and Mississippi State) left on the schedule to go with a couple of guppies (Texas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina).
To do that, they can't be fragile. They'll have to remember what it takes to be fearless.