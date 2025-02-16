Calipari Addresses Hogs' NCAA Tournament Hopes After Aggies Loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Coach John Calipari has pressed his Razorbacks squad throughout February in order to regain ground for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Arkansas appeared to be on track for an upset early on Saturday morning as Calipari's team raced to an 8-0 lead nearly five minutes into the first half. Once Texas A&M knocked down its first shot momentum had built up and the home crowd willed its team to a 69-61 victory.
"We can say what we want, like I wanted to make sure they weren't happy," Calipari said after Arkansas loss to Texas A&M. "‘We're going to be okay.’ No, if we won that game, we're in the tournament. If we won that game, we're in the tournament. So it's not okay to say we'll be all right. Now you're going to have to go get somebody else."
The Razorbacks have lost a number of games throughout conference play including close losses against Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma and at LSU. There have also been missed opportunities for Arkansas to creep firmly into tournament discussion but couldn't seal the deal Saturday at No. 8 Texas A&M or last week against then No. 3 Alabama.
"We had a chance at both of them, but we didn't [win]," Calipari said. "And for us to bust through, we're going to have to beat somebody."
As losers of two of its previous three games, Calipari must have his team ready to enter the always hostile jungle at No. 1 Auburn Wednesday night. The Razorbacks are considered one of the "last four teams" to receive at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
"We’re not that far off," Calipari said. "But this was the game that puts you in the NCAA Tournament. The reason I didn’t tell them that before the game I didn’t want guys scared to death. But I’m going to tell them now. We’ve got to get one of these and we’re in. It’s scary."