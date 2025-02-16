Casino Exec Positive About Arkansas NIL Despite Turbulent Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At an Arkansas event, you are likely to see BetSaracen's presence everywhere. The logo is plastered on the dugout at Baum-Walker Stadium. The logo is displayed prominently around Bud Walton Arena on the screens around the court.
If you open the official Razorback App, the same one that you're told to download at every basketball game, you can't get past the loading screen without being presented the BetSaracen logo.
BetSarcen is joined at the hip with Arkansas in a promotional sense, now BetSaracen wants to operate on Arkansas' behalf in a proposed raffle bill.
Only problem, BetSaracen and other casinos were specifically mentioned and outlawed from participating in any raffles under House Bill 1044, which would allow Arkansas universities to be the sole operator of raffles that benefit the universities, NIL or otherwise. Page four, line 34 specifically mentions third-party operators.
"A casino licensee or an agent of a casino licensee shall not act as a third-party operator otherwise administer a raffle on behalf of the qualifying organization."- House Bill 1044
Saffa was the sole person to testify against the bill. Saffa was originally planning on just testifying against the merits of the bill, what he calls "showstopper flaws" that could put consumers at risk.
Saffa testified in front of the committee that the bill makes no mention of how the raffle will actually function. How the winners will be selected? How does the winning number get generated? Who issues the tax forms that come with gambling, the W-2 G forms? Even a question as simple as who pays out the winnings is unclear.
"That bill as written is not ready for gametime," Saffa told Arkansas Razorbacks on Sports Illustrated in a phone interview.
Then came the ultimate curveball. Prior to Saffa's testimony, Vice Chancellor of Athletics for the Razorbacks Hunter Yurachek was asked directly by Rep. Jeremiah Moore (R-Clarendon), what the signed letter by all five D1 athletic directors of the state meant? Was this letter, that does not mention the bill by name, in support of this legislation?
Rep. Moore: "Mr. Yurachek, gentlemen, I received a letter signed by many of you yesterday in support of a raffle to support your NIL programs. Is that letter specific to this piece of legislation?"
Yurachek: "Yes, it is."
When the committee returned from recess without Mr. Yurachek at the table because of a basketball game that night back in Fayetteville, the situation became unclear.
Rep. Kenneth Ferguson (D- Pine Bluff) asked the same question to the other members representing the respective universities and got a much more indirect answer.
Rep. Ferguson: "I guess my question is, it's specific to raffles, but is it specific to this bill?"
Shane Broadway, Vice President for University Relations, Arkansas State University System: "The statement does not specifically state this bill. I think it would pertain to any piece of legislation that would allow... This is the only bill currently filed. So it would pertain to this bill or any other bill that pertains to this topic that could be filed that would allow us different and new opportunities to raise money for student athletics. But the only bill filed is the one that we're discussing today, does that help?"
Ferguson: "Yeah, it helps a little bit."
Saffa then opened his testimony by directly calling out the "false testimony" from Yurachek, although he did not mention him by name.
"A friend of mine in Pine Bluff [UAPB athletics director Chris Robinson] was put in a very bad spot because of false testimony today," Saffa said at the committee hearing. "He signed a letter that was not specific to legislation, it was specific to the concept to raffles in general. He would not have signed that letter if it specifically cut out our organization."
You can watch the full 4 hours of testimony and debate here.
Robinson was not at the committee hearing to testify.
"It was like watching the Twilight Zone," Saffa said about the testimony from the athletic directors.
Despite this, Saffa remains upbeat about the future of potential raffles across the state.
"Opposing NIL is like shaking your fist at the sky," Saffa said. "I look forward to repairing our relationship with Mr. Yurachek because there is always a tomorrow."
Saffa also says that his relationship with lead sponsor of HB1044, Rep. RJ Hawk (R-Bryant) also remains on good terms.
Rep. Hawk did not respond to a request for comment in time for this article but did release the following statement through X following the failure of the bill to get out of committee.
"While today’s vote for HB1044 did not go our way I stand committed to finding a way for universities in the state of Arkansas to raise money for NIL or other purposes," Hawk said in a statement on X.
"This should not be controversial. Whether it’s the University of Arkansas or John Brown university, I want every school to stay competitive with our neighboring states. I have spoken with Saffa and others about ways that we can make this work for everyone."
A new bill regarding raffles has yet to be filed at the time of publication.