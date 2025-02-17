Freshman Pitcher Wiggins Impresses in Debut for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman right hander Carson Wiggins made his regular season debut this weekend pitching one inning against Washington State in a 5-2 victory.
Wiggins came to Arkansas as a highly regarded professional prospect following his prep career across the river from Fort Smith at Roland High School in Oklahoma. He was the No. 35 overall player in the 2024 class and No. 10 RHP in his class at the time of his signing, according to Perfect Game.
The 6-foot-5, 215 flamethrower was considered the No. 79 overall MLB prospect before committing to the Razorbacks and showed why in his ninth inning debut, pounding the strike zone and lit up radar guns with 100 MPH pitches. During his outing, Wiggins allowed one hit and one strikeout with two outs coming from a grounder and flyout.
"I thought [Wiggins] threw good,17 or 18 pitches," Coach Dave Van Horn said after Arkansas' 5-2 victory in game three of the series. "Most of [the pitches] were right around the plate. Even his misses were close. Thought he threw a couple sliders that were close."
When Wiggins gave up a double to Washington State's Ollie Obenour it gave him an opportunity to work out of a minor jam. Van Horn showed belief in his young pitcher who was dealing with pressure for the first time in his career.
With a 3-2 count, Wiggins struck out catcher Will Cresswell to avoid the Cougars' ninth inning comeback. The freshman was credited his first career save along with securing Arkansas' 30th consecutive non-conference series win.
"It’s good to see a young guy come in. It wasn’t like we were only up one, but he still had to finish the game," Van Horn said. "If they get another guy on there, it gets a little dicey because now they’ve got the tying run at the plate and they know he throws hard, so they’re just cheating to the fastball as best they can. Got to have another pitch, and he’s got one, but it was really good to see."
College baseball has seen an uptick of Major League caliber players forgo opportunities and make money now compared to a few years ago prior to NIL. Wiggins has an opportunity to be trained by the same coaches who developed his brother, Jaxon, into a second round MLB draft pick in 2023.
"[Wiggins] could be in High A or A-Ball now, or rookie ball, whatever," Van Horn said. "He's going to get a lot of development here, and he’ll get his money. He’s going to be patient and he’s going to enjoy it along the way and be around the guys for a couple years."
In the SEC, Wiggins will face plenty of professional prospects as the league had all 14 of its teams produce at least three draft selections last year. Mississippi State (11), LSU (9), Arkansas (8) and Tennessee (8) comprised of the top-four programs in college baseball with the most players drafted.
As the MLB Draft now only 20 rounds, window of opportunities for high school seniors to be drafted is more narrow than before. In return, it has given the sport more eye balls and attention than ever before.
"You’ve got 20 rounds," Van Horn said. "A lot of the high school kids aren’t getting drafted like they used to because they’re not making it. Their spending a lot of money on them. Just talking to some GMs, it’s a big gamble. Let them go to school for a couple, three years. Wiggins is two. A lot of our guys are three-year draft eligible. Let them get better there, and let’s see if they can get the next level of hitters out, and if they can, that’ll take care of them."