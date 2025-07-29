Thirty-Two former Razorbacks fighting for spots in NFL training camps
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks are making a significant impact in NFL training camps across the country this summer with 32 players on rosters, including several recent draft picks and undrafted free agents.
The influx marks the largest group of Arkansas alumni in recent years and highlights the program’s increasing presence at the professional level.
The Buffalo Bills selected Landon Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the rookie defensive end is already drawing attention.
Jackson, 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, is activated from the physically unable to perform list to join the team’s 90-man roster for camp, according to the Bills and multiple reports.
He has become known for his imposing size and athletic ability, including a 40.5-inch vertical leap. Diagnosed with alopecia as a child, Jackson says he hopes to use his NFL platform to advocate for mental health and support children facing similar challenges.
In Detroit, rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, also selected in the third round, is competing for playing time with the Lions.
TeSlaa, who transferred to Arkansas after beginning his college career at Division II Hillsdale College, has turned heads in camp.
“I’ve always bet on myself,” TeSlaa told reporters after making a highlight-reel catch during his first week at camp.
The Lions also have kicker Jake Bates, another former Razorback, on the roster, as well as former offensive lineman Dan Skipper.
Detroit is adjusting to life without veteran center Frank Ragnow, who announced his retirement on June 2.
NFL training camp injuries are making headlines for two former Hogs.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone during an open practice at Nissan Stadium and was cut Monday afternoon, bringing his career in Nashville to a close.
Burks was given an injured designation in the transaction. Multiple media reports are speculating the Titans will likely reach a negotiated settlement on the remainder of his contract to free up some salary cap space for the remainder of his contract
In Denver, Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders tore a tendon in his right foot during practice and is expected to miss several weeks, according to team officials and local media. Sanders recently returned from an Achilles injury that limited his appearances last season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, with five former Razorbacks on their roster, lead all NFL teams in Arkansas alumni this season.
Jacksonville selected kicker Cam Little in the sixth round of the draft last year, and Little is competing for the starting job after making 27-of-29 field goals in his first season as a Jaguar.
“I’m just focused on the next kick,” Little said after making a 53-yard field goal during practice.
Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown, drafted in 2022, appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 75 tackles and eight passes defensed, according to team statistics.
Other former Razorbacks on NFL rosters include Ricky Stromberg (Chicago Bears), Hunter Henry (New England Patriots), Kam Curl (Los Angeles Rams), Dalton Wagner (Las Vegas Raiders) and Deatrich Wise (Washington Commanders).
Jacksonville’s roster also includes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, defensive tackle Keivie Rose and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, all of whom join the team as undrafted free agents or late-round selections.
The Razorbacks’ presence in the NFL is a recruiting tool for the program, coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days.
“When you see our guys playing on Sundays, it means something to every recruit we talk to,” Pittman said. “It tells kids that Arkansas can get you to the league, and once you’re there, you’re ready.”
Henry continues to provide steady production for New England and Curl is expected to play a key role in the Rams’ secondary this season. Offensive linemen Dan Skipper (Lions) and Dalton Wagner (Raiders) add depth for their respective teams.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marquise Robinson earns praise from coaches for his performance in early training camp practices, while Miami Dolphins wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyrone Broden are among those fighting for roster spots.
Several undrafted free agents, including Beaux Limmer (Rams) and Brady Latham (Browns), are also competing in camp.
As the preseason continues, Arkansas alumni are in various stages of their professional journeys. Some, like Jackson and TeSlaa, are adjusting to the NFL.
Others, like Burks and Sanders, are recovering from injuries. For the Arkansas program and its fans, the widespread presence of Razorbacks in NFL camps is both a point of pride and a testament to the school’s ability to develop professional talent.
Thirty-two former Razorbacks are listed on NFL training camp rosters for 2025, according to the university and multiple league sources.
The group includes veterans, recent draft picks and undrafted free agents, reflecting the program’s reach across the league.
Pro Hogs
Arizona Cardinals
• Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt
Atlanta Falcons
• Tight end Feleipe Franks
Baltimore Ravens
• Cornerback Marquise “Cuddie” Robinson
Buffalo Bills
• Defensive end Landon Jackson
Chicago Bears
• Offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg
Cincinnati Bengals
• Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim
• Defensive lineman Eric Gregory
Cleveland Browns
• Offensive lineman Brady Latham
Denver Broncos
• Linebacker Dre Greenlaw
• Linebacker Drew Sanders
Detroit Lions
• Kicker Jake Bates
Offensive lineman Dan Skipper
• Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa
Jacksonville Jaguars
• Cornerback Montaric Brown
• Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson
• Kicker Cam Little
• Defensive lineman Keivie Rose
• Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter
Los Angeles Rams
• Safety Kam Curl
• Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer
Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback Hudson Clark
Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner
Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback Dwight McGlothern
New England Patriots
Tight end Hunter Henry
New Orleans Saints
Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III
New York Giants
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter
Seattle Seahawks
Wide receiver Tyrone Broden
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Antonio Grier Jr.
Tennessee Titans
Quarterback Brandon Allen
Wide receiver Treylon Burks
Wide receiver Matt Landers
Washington Commanders
Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise