Thirty-Two former Razorbacks fighting for spots in NFL training camps

Summer brings opportunity, challenge as former Pro Hogs work to earn roster spots, overcome injuries in training camp

Andy Hodges

Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills defensive edge Landon Jackson cuts inside on edge Joey Bosa during line drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks are making a significant impact in NFL training camps across the country this summer with 32 players on rosters, including several recent draft picks and undrafted free agents.

The influx marks the largest group of Arkansas alumni in recent years and highlights the program’s increasing presence at the professional level.

The Buffalo Bills selected Landon Jackson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the rookie defensive end is already drawing attention.

Jackson, 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, is activated from the physically unable to perform list to join the team’s 90-man roster for camp, according to the Bills and multiple reports.

He has become known for his imposing size and athletic ability, including a 40.5-inch vertical leap. Diagnosed with alopecia as a child, Jackson says he hopes to use his NFL platform to advocate for mental health and support children facing similar challenges.

Buffalo Bills edge rushers Paris Shand and Landon Jackson listen as a coach goes over a practice route
Buffalo Bills edge rushers Paris Shand and Landon Jackson listen as a coach goes over a practice route during opening day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Detroit, rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, also selected in the third round, is competing for playing time with the Lions.

TeSlaa, who transferred to Arkansas after beginning his college career at Division II Hillsdale College, has turned heads in camp.

“I’ve always bet on myself,” TeSlaa told reporters after making a highlight-reel catch during his first week at camp.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) practices during training camp
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Lions also have kicker Jake Bates, another former Razorback, on the roster, as well as former offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Detroit is adjusting to life without veteran center Frank Ragnow, who announced his retirement on June 2.

NFL training camp injuries are making headlines for two former Hogs.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone during an open practice at Nissan Stadium and was cut Monday afternoon, bringing his career in Nashville to a close.

Burks was given an injured designation in the transaction. Multiple media reports are speculating the Titans will likely reach a negotiated settlement on the remainder of his contract to free up some salary cap space for the remainder of his contract

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) goes through drills during training camp
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) goes through drills during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In Denver, Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders tore a tendon in his right foot during practice and is expected to miss several weeks, according to team officials and local media. Sanders recently returned from an Achilles injury that limited his appearances last season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, with five former Razorbacks on their roster, lead all NFL teams in Arkansas alumni this season.

Jacksonville selected kicker Cam Little in the sixth round of the draft last year, and Little is competing for the starting job after making 27-of-29 field goals in his first season as a Jaguar.

“I’m just focused on the next kick,” Little said after making a 53-yard field goal during practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) warms up during an NFL training camp second session
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) warms up during an NFL training camp second session at the Miller Electric Center. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown, drafted in 2022, appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 75 tackles and eight passes defensed, according to team statistics.

Other former Razorbacks on NFL rosters include Ricky Stromberg (Chicago Bears), Hunter Henry (New England Patriots), Kam Curl (Los Angeles Rams), Dalton Wagner (Las Vegas Raiders) and Deatrich Wise (Washington Commanders).

Jacksonville’s roster also includes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, defensive tackle Keivie Rose and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, all of whom join the team as undrafted free agents or late-round selections.

The Razorbacks’ presence in the NFL is a recruiting tool for the program, coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days.

“When you see our guys playing on Sundays, it means something to every recruit we talk to,” Pittman said. “It tells kids that Arkansas can get you to the league, and once you’re there, you’re ready.”

Henry continues to provide steady production for New England and Curl is expected to play a key role in the Rams’ secondary this season. Offensive linemen Dan Skipper (Lions) and Dalton Wagner (Raiders) add depth for their respective teams.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marquise Robinson earns praise from coaches for his performance in early training camp practices, while Miami Dolphins wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyrone Broden are among those fighting for roster spots.

Several undrafted free agents, including Beaux Limmer (Rams) and Brady Latham (Browns), are also competing in camp.

As the preseason continues, Arkansas alumni are in various stages of their professional journeys. Some, like Jackson and TeSlaa, are adjusting to the NFL.

Others, like Burks and Sanders, are recovering from injuries. For the Arkansas program and its fans, the widespread presence of Razorbacks in NFL camps is both a point of pride and a testament to the school’s ability to develop professional talent.

Thirty-two former Razorbacks are listed on NFL training camp rosters for 2025, according to the university and multiple league sources.

The group includes veterans, recent draft picks and undrafted free agents, reflecting the program’s reach across the league.

Pro Hogs

Arizona Cardinals
• Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt

Atlanta Falcons
• Tight end Feleipe Franks

Baltimore Ravens
• Cornerback Marquise “Cuddie” Robinson

Buffalo Bills
• Defensive end Landon Jackson

Chicago Bears
• Offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg

Cincinnati Bengals
• Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim
• Defensive lineman Eric Gregory

Cleveland Browns
• Offensive lineman Brady Latham

Denver Broncos
• Linebacker Dre Greenlaw
• Linebacker Drew Sanders

Detroit Lions
• Kicker Jake Bates

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper
• Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa

Jacksonville Jaguars
• Cornerback Montaric Brown
• Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson
• Kicker Cam Little
• Defensive lineman Keivie Rose
• Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter

Los Angeles Rams
• Safety Kam Curl
• Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer

Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback Hudson Clark
Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner

Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

Minnesota Vikings
Cornerback Dwight McGlothern

New England Patriots
Tight end Hunter Henry

New Orleans Saints
Defensive lineman John Ridgeway III

New York Giants
Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter

Seattle Seahawks
Wide receiver Tyrone Broden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Linebacker Antonio Grier Jr.

Tennessee Titans
Quarterback Brandon Allen
Wide receiver Treylon Burks
Wide receiver Matt Landers

Washington Commanders
Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise

