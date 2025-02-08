Calipari Sets Expectation for Hogs' Fanbase Ahead of No. 3 Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari made a plea to fans Wednesday night following a victory over Texas, encouraging them to show up and show out when his team hosts No. 3 Alabama Saturday.
His call shouldn’t fall on deaf ears now that the Hogs have won two consecutive SEC road games against hated rivals.
“We need our fans early, standing,” Calipari said during his postgame radio interview Wednesday night following Arkansas' 79-70 win over Texas. “Look, I have been in [Bud Walton Arena] when it’s nuts. I’ve been there. We need it nuts now.”
Calipari knows exactly how hard it is for opponents to step foot in Bud Walton and come away victorious. He's 6-5 all-time as the opposing coach.
“From here on in we need it nuts because we are going to play some hard games,” Calipari said. “But we’ve proven now in two tough places that we can go on the road and win.”
When hired away from Kentucky, Calipari reminisced on battles between his Kentucky and Memphis programs and Arkansas at Bud Walton. From Blake Eddin's 15-point outing against the Tigers in 2000, Michael Qualls’ iconic dunk at the buzzer in 2014 and JD Notae's 30-point afternoon in 2022, he has seen what his new home venue can do to teams.
There’s never been a more perfect time for fans to pile into the Razorbacks 19,200 seat arena with one of the best teams in the nation in town. Arkansas’ home environment has lacked for much of the season, but here’s a chance at redemption, one game that can definitively change the course of Calipari’s inaugural year.
Arkansas will have five more opportunities to rekindle Bud Walton’s spirit beginning this weekend against the Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks host LSU Wednesday, Feb. 12 to avenge its heartbreaking loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center last month.