Through Lens of Parent: Razorbacks' Jimenez Ready to Write His Own Story
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jason Jimenez and his wife Lindsay were tense.
Their son, Aiden, an incoming Arkansas transfer right-handed pitcher, just told them that he had to get Tommy John Surgery. It's a procedure that every pitcher dreads, but is becoming increasingly inevitable as pitchers continue to throw harder.
Jason would know better than most. He played professional baseball for 8 years and made it up to the big leagues for six major-league appearances with the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays in 2002. His career ultimately ended after he had to get Tommy John at 30 years old, it was time to move on and start a family.
Aiden, just 20 when he suffered a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the last spring scrimmage at Oregon State before the 2024 season, was far too young to close the baseball chapter of his life. He had been so close to finally becoming a weekend starter with the Beavers. Now his dad knew what was ahead for his son.
"My wife and I were obviously devastated for him," Jason Jimenez said. "We knew how excited he was for that upcoming season and the role he was potentially gonna have with them."
Aiden practically grew up around baseball, his family's lineage with the game of baseball goes back even further than his dad, his grandfather, Ken Holtmann, Jason's father in-law also had a brief stint in the major leagues in the early 70s with the Chicago White Sox.
After finishing his major league career, Jason took over as the pitching coach for Elk Grove High School in Northern California in 2007, a high school that has produced more than a handful alumni that have eventually made it to the Major Leagues, including Rowdy Tellez, Dylan Carlson, Nick Madrigal and J.D. Davis, among others, giving young Aiden a front row seat to some high-level baseball. Aiden eventually would star himself on the Thundering Herd, pitching to a 0.95 ERA his junior year in 29 1/3 innings. Jason coached Aiden for 12 years, from ages 6 to 18. Aiden's freshman year at Oregon State was the first time that the two were separated during the baseball season.
All of Aiden's baseball milestones were achieved under the watchful eye of his dad. It was Jason's idea to first put Aiden on the mound and learn how to pitch so his son could get more arm strength so he could improve his fielding at shortstop. He learned how to throw his first fastball, his first changeup and how to command the strike zone.
When it came time for Aiden to enter the transfer portal, that same tension that was there when Aiden first sustained the injury was back. His son was entering the transfer portal with a long-term injury that would sideline him for an indefinite amount of time. His son was talented, but would anyone actually take the leap of faith and offer his son given that there was a real possibility that Aiden couldn't actually contribute to the team?
"What does the potential return date look like," Jason Jimenez said. "Is that 12 months from now? Is that 14 months? Is that 16 months? It was virtually unknown. You start looking at, OK, if he went into the portal, who would call? Would anybody call?."
It was a massive relief when Arkansas, one of the premier pitching institutions was the second team to call. As an added bonus, coach Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs didn't see an injury as a roadblock in the recruiting process.
"When we went on the visit and we met with coach Matt Hobbs and coach Van Horn, one of the things they said stuck with me and I was very appreciative," Jason Jimenez said. "They told him, 'Just because if you come here, don't feel like you have to be ready this year. If you're not ready this year, then it's next year and then that's OK, we're OK with that.'"
That struck a chord with the Jimenez family. Van Horn and the coaching staff were looking after Aiden as a son first and a piece to a pitching staff second.
Aiden Jimenez isn't the first pitcher to go through Tommy John Surgery rehab and he won't be the last, but only a select few can come back and be back throwing on the mound in less than 12 months. MLB.com lists the expected timetable for a return at 12-18 months. Everyone around Jimenez's orbit credits his work ethic and drive as the main factor.
"He’s doing great so far," Van Horn said. "Incredibly hard worker. Very strong. Big kid. If we can get him back to where he was at Oregon State, we’ll have a jewel."
His dad also credits his work ethic and moving down to Fayetteville as soon as he committed to the Razorbacks and the work of the strength and conditioning coach Hunter Bell and his team.
About halfway through the rehab process, it became clear. The 2026 contingency plan was no longer necessary, Jimenez was not only going to be able to contribute during the 2025 season, he was going to be ready for spring.
"It's a good feeling just to go out there and throw again," Aiden Jimenez said. "Just be out there with the guys and having them behind me. It's very rewarding after going through all that rehab."
For Aiden Jimenez's part, he's just ready to pitch again. Ready to get back to the game he loves and enjoys. The sport that has been missing for the past 12 months.
"It's pretty rough [to just watch your teammates play]," Aiden Jimenez said about being injured. "It's a daily grind with the elbow stuff already. Then just to see my guys go out there and play, I was glad to see them do well, but it hurts to just watch them."
In three weekends of scrimmages, Jimenez has impressed so far as he continues to work his way back. He's struck out seven hitters in three innings of work with a fastball consistently sitting in the low-90s and a slider as he slowly rebuilds to 100% arm health.
As Aiden embarks on a new chapter post-Tommy-John, a chapter his dad never got to write in his own career, Jason wiil be right there along with him every step of the way.
"The better question would be how many games are you not going to be at." Jason Jimenez said. That would probably be an easier one to answer. My wife and I, we don't like missing much. We like to be there for as much as we can."
The Jimenez family will be in the stands when Arkansas takes on Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium Feb. 14, eagerly awaiting Aiden's long-awaited return to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC+.