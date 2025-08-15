North Little Rock sophomore wide receiver ready to make impact at 7A level
North Little Rock wide receiver Jamir Lee is ready to not put just the state of Arkansas on notice as a sophomore, but the entire country.
The Central Arkansas product is currently ranked No. 101 nationally, No. 20 at his position and No. 2 overall athlete in the state, according to 247sports.
Charging Wildcats coach Brad Bolding is one of the top coaches in the Natural State, and now takes over a program that's struggled over the previous two seasons including going winless in 2024.
With several talented sophomores moving up to the varsity level, Lee is considered one of the standouts after dominating freshmen competition last year.
That type of performance brings about expectation, but it certainly doesn't bother the 6-foot, 180 pound wideout.
"Honestly, being ranked in the Top 150 is great," Lee tells allHOGS. "I'm bless to be ranked. There's not a lot of pressure, but people expect a lot of me, and I like that."
As he transitions from playing against fellow freshmen to competing against 15-18 year olds, Lee understands the competition will be greater.
"Varsity ball is different," Lee said. "Like, the speed is much faster, but I feel like I'll be able to contribute in the [7A classification]."
During his freshman season, Lee caught eight passes for 354 yards and three scores while being doubled-covered.
Along with his speed, Lee enjoys a challenge on the field which includes pinpointing the football in the air and utilizing his 39-inch vertical to come down with a contested catch.
His athletic ability and leadership qualities on his film was a major reason for his offer from Arkansas Razorbacks sixth-year coach Sam Pittman back in April.
"Coach [Pittman] called me, and said Coach Bolding showed him some of my film," Lee said. "He said he loved me, my great attitude on the field and that I'm a good leader."
Lee earned his first college offer from the Razorbacks in March following an unofficial visit. He was spectacular for the Charging Wildcats freshmen team in 2024, recording over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
"The offer from Arkansas meant a lot," Lee said. "It was my first offer, from my home state, I was thrilled."
Other schools that stay in contact with Lee are Kansas State, which sent tight end coach Luke Wells to check in during the spring. Tulsa is another program that stays in consistent contact.
The Wildcats have been actively recruiting the state recently, signing running back Monterrio Elston from Parkview during the 2025 class. While their recruiting efforts haven't resulted in much success lately, they remain in play for the potential commitment of Forrest City running back Kevin Young, Jr.
As for Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane's seem to sign a few Arkansas players every year and have five Arkansas natives on its roster going into the 2025 season.
The Razorbacks have offered upwards to 70 prospects in the 2028 class with just Lee and Dumas running back Kentz Brown holding in-state offers from the coaching staff.