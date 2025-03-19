March Madness Notebook: Hogs Hit Practice Floor In Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Arkansas men's basketball is gearing up for its first NCAA Tournament appearance of the John Calipari era with a Thursday evening date with 7-seed Kansas looming.
Wednesday was media day, and Arkansas Razorbacks on SI's contributor had boots on the ground at Amica Mutual Pavilon for open practice and locker room availability.
Here are several notes, takeaways and observations from the festivities in Providence:
BOOGIE FLAND BACK IN ACTION
Fland, who averaged 15.1 points and 5.7 assists in 18 games, missed Arkansas' last 15 games after undergoing UCL surgery on his thumb, but has been cleared to return to action for the postseason.
While Arkansas did not go through any live action drills, Fland looked comfortable and in-rhythm with his jumper during the open practice session and told Hogs on SI there was no rust to shake off and "muscle memory" kicked in as soon as he was cleared.
LATEST ON ZVONIMIR IVISIC
Ivisic saw his stock skyrocket with a string of breakout performances that lifted the Hogs out of the cellar in February, but he has scored just 10 points total in the last three games and sustained what appeared to be a painful thumb injury against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.
Ivisic told Hogs on SI his thumb feels "good" now and that he is looking forward to another NCAA Tournament opportunity after going through a Round of 64 upset with Kentucky last season.
During practice, Ivisic looked far more comfortable receiving passes, shooting and did not appear to be favoring his thumb at all. In fact, it was Ivisic who was dogpiled after hitting a halfcourt shot at the end of the session.
THIERO WITH TEAM, BUT NOT AVAILABLE THURSDAY
Arkansas has been without junior forward Adou Thiero (knee) since Feb. 22. Calipari re-confirmed on Wednesday that he will not be available against Kansas.
Thiero is in Providence with the team, but he did not dress out or participate in any way during practice and shoot-around on Wednesday.
DJ WAGNER GETTING COMFORTABLE IN HIS NEW SURROUNDINGS
A welcomed sight to Razorback fans in attendance was seeing the team shoot particularly well from beyond the arc during the 40-minute practice session.
Clips of Fland and Ivisic are already included above, but they were not the only two who appeared comfortable in their new surroundings at the AMP.
D.J. Wagner had an impressive stretch of nearly three straight minutes of makes from the top of the key both off the catch and shot-faking and pulling up off the bounce.
Johnell Davis is one of Arkansas' most important players on Thursday against a Kansas team that struggles to win when it struggles to contain talented guards. He, along with floor-spacing, and emerging forward Trevon Brazile were matched up for long stretches of makes from the corners and wings.
A FEW LAUGHS ALONG THE WAY
The vibes were high around the Razorbacks on Wednesday with the team coming across as loose, energetic and positive.
Locker room interviews were briefly paused after a Jonas Aidoo joke sent the back of the room into an uproar. Boogie Fland had a hard time keeping it together during an interview as Ivisic snuck behind reporters with a funny photo of a young Fland on his phone.
During the free-throw and shooting portion of practice, both Aidoo and associate head coach Kenny Payne were giving freshman guard Karter Knox a playful hard time for missed shots, which he took in stride.
Just prior to Ivisic getting swarmed by the team for ending practice with a half-court heave, every member of the coaching staff made an attempt of their own. Calipari's effort was valiant, but did not find the rim.