Pittman Has Several Major Concerns Entering Liberty Bowl
Sam Pittman feels good enough to be on the sideline for Friday's Liberty Bowl game against Texas Tech, despite undergoing hip replacement surgery less than a month ago.
The Arkansas coach will feel even better if his team gets off to a good start against the Red Raiders. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. for the Memphis bowl game televised by ESPN.
This is a matchup of former Southwest Conference teams. SEC member Arkansas (6-6) is a slight favorite to edge Texas Tech (8-4), now a member of the Big 12.
Pittman really wants to avoid a slow start that would allow Texas Tech to jump out to a quick lead. That's what he addressed at Thursday's press conference when asked his top concern for the game.
Ideally for Pittman and Razorback fans, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green can jump-start the Hogs' offense on their first possession with one of his scintillating runs.
"The start of the football game. How are we going to start?" Pittman said. "Not to say that if we don't start fast that (we can’t win), but (Tech) can put you in a hole pretty fast because of the pace and the talent that they have offensively. So, we need to have good start."
To help facilitate that, Pittman said the Hogs practiced differently, pitting the starters against top backups more often than usual. He feels that could help produce a good first quarter.
"If you're ready and you're prepared and you're confident, you'll start pretty good," he said. "So, we practiced a little bit different, maybe a little bit because of (fewer players), but we went ones versus twos a lot more than what we would normally. Just to let them get some confidence that they can compete and have success against better players."
Priority No. 2 -- let's make that 1A since it's haunted the Hogs all season -- is winning the turnover battle or at least staying even.
"The next thing would be, we've got to hang on to the football ball," Pittman said. "The ball has to be (protected). We cannot turn the football over. Those two things would be the biggest concerns for us to win."
Texas Tech will be playing without starting quarterback Behren Morton, who will again be the starter next season. He underwent elective right shoulder surgery Dec. 10 to repair a joint sprain he originally suffered in the fourth game of the 2023 season. He played with the sprain since suffering the injury.
“After hearing from several leading NFL medical experts, my family and I felt it was best to get this procedure done now so that I can fully rehab this spring and be ready for the start of summer workouts,” Morton said in an Associated Press story earlier this month. “As I’ve said all year, this injury did not impact me at all this past season. I elected to undergo this surgery now for my long-term success.”
Morton ranked third in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with 3,335 yards passing (277.9 ypg) and was second in the league with 27 touchdown passes. The Red Raiders are the Big 12 leader with 38.6 points and 459.8 total yards per game.
Pittman warned that Tech's backup is also talented. True freshman Will Hammond is a dual-threat quarterback from Austin, Texas, who passed for 8,700 yards and 84 touchdowns while running for 2,344 yards and 37 TDs during a fabulous four-year prep career.
"He could run and he could throw," Pittman said. "I looked him up ... crazy number(s). And now he's had all this time to practice with his team. He's very, very talented.
"So, he's very concerning for us and a very dangerous player. And I'm sure he's excited about his opportunity that he's going to get too."
For the Hogs' defense, they've got to stop the running game. That doesn't start with containing Hammond. Top Red Raider runner is Tahj Brooks, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound who rushed for more than 3,000 yards the last two seasons.
"Very physical downhill guy," Pittman said. "Can outrun you, can run around, can run over you. Just a very physical can-make-you-miss guy that also can catch the ball out of the backfield. ... you can feel leadership with him when he's on (the field). You can just feel him.
"Right now there's a lot of guys we're concerned about (but) he's the number one concern for our defense."