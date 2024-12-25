BREAKING: Hogs Sign Transfer Away From Rival for Christmas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri Tigers true freshman wide receiver and Pine Bluff native Courtney Crutchfield will transfer to Arkansas, according to the Razorbacks X account.
Crutchfield decommitted from Arkansas shortly before kickoffat Florida last season, which the Razorbacks won 39-36 and also marked the teams first victory ever in Gainesville, Florida. He kept his options open until early National Signing Day last December but ultimately chose Battle Line rival Missouri over offers from Auburn, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
The 6-0, 188 pound wideout signed with the Tigers as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2024 class, No. 10 at his position and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247sports rankings. Crutchfield played multiple sports during his high school career with the Zebras posting 1,477 yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior and senior year on the gridiron, a 6-foot-3 high jump and a near 23 foot long jump for the track team.
He completed his freshman season with the Tigers without recording any statistics for the Tigers who finished 2024 with a 9-3 overall record and a 5-3 mark in SEC play. Arkansas is in search of several receivers in the transfer portal this offseason as Andrew Armstrong has entered the NFL Draft while Isaiah Sategna, Davion Dozier and Jaedon Wilson have entered the transfer portal.
Arkansas signed Charlotte transfer receiver O’Mega Blake Tuesday to go along with Kam Shanks (UAB) and Rayen Sharpe (Fresno State) who have shown themselves to be impressive additions out of the transfer portal, respectively. Crutchfield gives Coach Sam Pittman's team another big bodied and athletic receiver with plenty potential to replace Armstrong, who led the SEC in receiving this fall.