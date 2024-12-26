Has Hogs' Roster Truly Improved Since Transfer Portal Opened?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman knew going in it would be an important offseason to build off a 6-6 overall record and bid to the Liberty Bowl.
Transfer options come in two waves, according to Pittman, stating that portal chaos comes from two point of views from those looking to leave. Players who choose to leave based off lack of playing time while others look to gain more financially on their name, image and likeness.
"It comes by guys wanting to explore opportunities to go play somewhere where maybe they’re not able to play here," Pittman said. "There’s the first one. The other one is financially. They want to explore what their opportunities may be somewhere else, financially."
Based off asking price, the coaching staff determines whether to meet the demands of current players or recommend they purse future endeavors elsewhere. Freshman running back Braylen Russell even entered, withdrew, re-entered and withdrew again, making matters more chaotic for all parties.
"Then we as a staff, we’ve got to make all those decision on whether the financial asking price is what we determine the value of the player is," Pittman said. "And if it is, then we try to keep him here. If it’s not, then obviously we wish them well."
At this point, Arkansas has lost a ton of production to the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season. Starters or key contributors like tight end Luke Hasz, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, running back Rashod Dubinion, defensive end Nico Davillier, right tackle Patrick Kutas, linebacker Brad Spence and injured defensive back Jaylon Braxton would all be great pieces to have in 2025 to improve off the Hogs' .500 record, but it'll take more money to replace roster losses and bring in enough extra depth to remain competitive.
"Yes, [transfers will cost] a lot more, Pittman said. "So, I think at some point we had to decide are we going to pay a whole lot of people or are we going to pay a fewer number of people more money. And that’s kind of where we went in that. When the term “revenue sharing” came out, I think that drove the price of doing business up four or five times what it may have been even last year."
Arkansas must replace nearly half its rushing yards, 63% of rushing touchdowns, 91% of receiving yards and 79% of receiving touchdowns. Defensively, along the line of scrimmage and in the secondary, the Razorbacks have added quality transfers like David Oke, Jordan Young, Justus Boone and Quentavius Scandrett to replace playmakers Landon Jackson, Eric Gregory and TJ Metcalf.
"We know if a guy like a Luke Hasz walks out the door, it’s going to mean something," Pittman said. "Hell, it meant something to us too. It meant something to him too, it was very difficult for him and his family.
"Decisions have to be about the team. It can’t be about just the individual, it has to be about the team. All I would say is, all I would ask, is that they be patient to see over the next week and a half, whom — if I cannot bite off more than I can chew. See if we get out of the portal what I think we can get. If we do, I think they’ll be very excited about that."
Arkansas currently boasts the No. 16 ranked transfer portal class, according to 247sports which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Unfortunately for Pittman, his staff missed on several players for various reasons who could have played major roles for next season like running back Ismail Mahdi (Arizona), defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett (USC), Kendrick Law (Kentucky), wide receiver Jonathan Dwyer (TCU), Raion Strader (Auburn) and Santana Banner (Missouri).
There's still plenty of time to pluck impact transfers, but only 11 of the Top 100 transfers remain uncommitted, per 247sports portal rankings. After the Christmas Day addition of Missouri wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, the Razorbacks are still behind Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Auburn by a sizeable margin.
There are still expected to be a steady stream of entrants from current playoff teams with their custom portal windows, so there are a handful of quality athletes expected to be available. However, it will be exceedingly harder to chip into that deficit.
Tight end Jaden Platt, offensive tackle Jac'Qawn McRoy and offensive tackle Kavion Broussard along with Crutchfield are significantly talented additions as three of them were recently Top 100 prospects out of high school. What they don't bring is college experience, but the Razorbacks are banking on their offseason development.
Then again, only a quarter of the Razorbacks transfer haul can be considered starter caliber at the Power Conference level. Defensive back Kani Walker (Oklahoma), tackle Corey Robinson (Georgia Tech), guard Caden Kitler (UCF) and defensive back Jordan Young (Cincinnati) were starters and major contributors previously.
There could also be an adjustment period for Group of Five and FCS players transferred up. Arkansas added quality starters David Oke (Abilene Christian), Kam Shanks (UAB), Quentavius Scardett (Eastern Michigan), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State) and Mike Washington (New Mexico State).
There's plenty of reason to be cautionary throughout this process as recruiting the portal along with NIL creates havoc and continues to make situations fluid. With three days left for players to enter and other teams still in the playoff race, portal madness is far from over and chaos could continue.
Athletes will be given a much shorter 10-day window to transfer during the spring from April 16, 2025 before it closes April 25, 2025. While the opportunity to enter the portal closes Dec. 28, players on teams competing in the College Football Playoff will have an additional five days to enter the portal after their team's season ends.