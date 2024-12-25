Hogs to See Former Teammate Again in 2025, Not in Colors Expected
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the popular transfer destination has been within the conference to a playoff contender, former Arkansas tight end, Ty Washington announced Christmas Day his next move. It happens to be another program currently in the thick of this year's College Football Playoff, Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 247 pound redshirt sophomore started off his third season with Arkansas in similar fashion to 2023, scoring touchdowns. Washington hauled in a one handed grab near the front pylon for a 23-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green against UAPB.
Washington appeared in seven games during the 2024 season but only hauled in one other pass, a two yard reception against Auburn in Week Four. He would be dismissed from the program following Arkansas' 58-25 victory at Mississippi State after telling his coach he would not insert himself into the game due to his mental state in fear of making his team look bad if he made a mistake.
He was hardly used for much of his redshirt freshman season in 2023 until an injury to starting tight end Luke Hasz went down with a season-ending shoulder injury against Texas A&M in Week Five. Washington would then play the next four games hauling in 11 receptions for 170 yards and two scores before suffering his own shoulder injury at Florida, the Razorbacks only conference victory of the season.
In the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Washington caught his first and only pass of the season from then starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, a 17-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Wired to score, it will be hard for Washington to manage a score with every three receptions but will have a chance to have his talents shown in a much larger role as five Fighting Irish tight ends caught 46 passes for 441 yards and eight touchdowns.