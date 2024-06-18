Pittman Not Given Full Confidence by Anonymous SEC Coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The 'Ol Ball Coach' Steve Spurrier coined the phrase 'Talkin' Season' when it came to SEC Media Days and preseason magazines. Media members get any information imaginable to them, spin their point of view as they choose and then run with it. Warranted or not, folks will give their takes to poll fan reaction as Athlon released its magazine which also had anonymous coach quotes.
Despite how the Razorbacks 2023 season ended, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman made necessary staff changes in hope that his program will get back on track. Adding former head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator was the surprise of college football in late November. However, he may not be enough to save Pittman's job or the Razorbacks season, according to an anonymous coach who spoke with Lindy's Football Magazine.
“It’s a make-or-break year for Sam Pittman,” the anonymous coach said. “He’s got [Bobby Petrino] out there. Everybody is betting on the past. We’ll see if the past works. They might be doing Halloween without the [current] Razorbacks staff.”
The latter part of the statement is likely a stretch considering a coaching staff usually stays intact after the head coach is relieved of duties. The Razorbacks must navigate another tough schedule but the majority of its toughest games are at home. A bold prediction such as Pittman being fired before Halloween is quite a take considering the rarity of midseason coaching changes for Arkansas, historically.
Arkansas' final game during the month of October comes on the road against Mississippi State. Hypothetically, that would mean the Razorbacks are 2-6 without a single victory in SEC play. The Hogs' play five teams which finished in the final 2023 AP Top-25 poll in its first eight games. A brutal stretch for a coach on the hot seat.
KJ Jefferson transferred to UCF during the offseason and is replaced by former Boise State part-time starter Taylen Green. Due to time spent at Missouri State as head coach, Petrino was very familiar with him as he tried to lure him to Springfield. Now, Arkansas' play caller attempts to help the team bounce back with a quarterback handpicked for his offense.
“They’ve got to play better defense,” a second anonymous coach said. “I didn’t think [KJ Jefferson] was a very good quarterback. The offensive line was horrible, and that’s Sam’s bread and butter. The offensive line needs to play better.”
Luckily, Arkansas' defense won't have to play their tails off game by game due to an incompetent offensive gameplan. Motivation was a much bigger issue than it was talent last year. The unit must tackle well and be technically sound for any hope of bowl eligibility this fall. Improvement along the offensive line is imperative after giving up an SEC high four sacks per game last season.
A third coach hinted that generous donors may influence things if 2024 goes off the rails. John Tyson helped athletics director Hunter Yurachek hire John Calipari away from Kentucky which spun the college basketball world off its axis. The likelihood of a significant hire like that happening in Fayetteville for football is slim.
“Everybody says they brought in John Calipari because they didn’t want the basketball program to be subpar, just like I don’t think they want the football team to be subpar either. There’s lots of money in Arkansas; some of the most powerful people in the world,” the third coach said. “And they want to win. I like Sam but I thought he’d have a better program by now.”
