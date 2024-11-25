Pittman's Post-Game Comments Draw Spontaneous Applause
Sam Pittman got a standing ovation following Arkansas' 35-14 victory over Louisiana Tech Saturday, but you might've missed it. Cheers came from folks that know Pittman best, not from fans in the stadium.
Indications are he will return to coach the Razorbacks next year, having cinched that decision by earning the sixth victory that makes Arkansas bowl eligible.
Pittman celebrated in the locker room by grabbing a bowling ball. The post below is from 2022, so the man might need some new material but click here to see this year's photo.
Senior defensive end Landon Jackson, who's expected to be a mid-second round NFL draft pick, said it was "super exciting" when he saw Pittman smiling after the game.
"I love him. I love him like a father," Jackson said. "That’s my guy. I’m so happy to see a smile on his face like that."
Pittman was asked in his postgame press conference if clinching the bowl win was a relief as many think that sixth win also saved his job. A relief? He didn't mince words.
"I happy that we’re bowl eligible. Yes. For everybody in the building and that staff," Pittman said. "I've never once time worried about my job. I promise you, not one time. I’ve never worried about that. Still don’t. I’m going to be fine one way or the other. But I’m going to fight like hell for the University of Arkansas the entire time that I’m the head coach."
That last line caused the crowd outside the interview room to erupt with spontaneous clapping. Obviously, the people who work with Pittman respect him, like him, and want him to get at least one more shot at a big season.
That "fight like hell" line means fighting for his players and staff, men and women whom fans see on the sidelines during games, but also those who work alongside Pittman every day.
The players? They've got Pittman's back. Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong was asked if it was good to see his coach smiling and happy after the game.
"When he smiles, it brings joy to the whole room," Armstrong said. "He brings that bowling ball out and just rolled it down for the bowl game. It was just great. It was amazing."