Razorbacks Avoid Third Straight Loss, Beat Arkansas State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Izzy Higginbottom spent two seasons at Arkansas State and found her footing against Arkansas State to snap a two-game losing streak against the Red Wolves 76-60. Higginbottom scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Vera Ojenuwa led all scorers with 20 points.
"I don't know if we played any better yet," coach Mike Neighbors said. "I'll have to go home and watch. I think we did. The endorphins that get released and the hormones that come out whether you win or lose, they hit you different."
The Razorbacks held A-State to just 22% from the field in the second half, according to unofficial stats. The Red Wolves had just 22 points in the second half
"We started getting all the 50-50 balls." Neighbors said about the third quarter. Before that it was about 50-50. It was like 90-10 in that third quarter. The effort was much better. I thought our focus was a lot better."
In the early part of the game, it was more of the same from an Arkansas team that struggled to find rhythm on offense. They continued to struggle to end quarters. The Razorbacks allowed the Red Wolves to go on an 11-2 run to finish the first half. Arkansas State came into the game shooting 36% from beyond the arc, just outside the top-50 nationally.
The Hogs once again failed to get a shot off before the halftime clock expired and went into the locker room trailing by three, 38-35.
Arkansas' offense finally clicked into the gear in the second half. According to unofficial stats, the Razorbacks shot 47% from the field in the second half. The Hogs maintained its activity on defense and forced 13 turnovers, including nine in the second half.
Arkansas will now travel to Daytona, Fla. for the Daytona Beach Classic. The first game tips off against Oklahoma State 4:45 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on BallerTV.