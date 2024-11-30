Razorback Defensive Player Leaves First Half In Ambulance
Top defensive end hurt after making tackle against Missouri; early reports sound positive
In this story:
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson suffered an injury in the waning moments of the first half against the Missouri Tigers after making a tackle.
According to the ESPN broadcast, Jackson was transported to MU hospital across the street from the stadium. Jackson is moving and talking and was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of pain in his neck, according to sideline reporter Alyssa Lang, talking to athletic director Hunter Yurachek at halftime.
Teammates were seen tapping the ambulance as the teams headed to the locker room. Both teams were seen on the field on one knee as the game entered a lengthy delay to get Jackson off the playing surface and onto the stretcher
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs overcome hectic game conditions in first half against Mizzou
• REPORT: Pittman will not coach from sideline against Missouri
• Arkansas, LSU fans voice frustration with SEC
• Calipari glad it's November so Hogs can work on long list of needed improvements
• What positions will Razorbacks target once transfer portal opens?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published