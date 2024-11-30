All Hogs

Razorback Defensive Player Leaves First Half In Ambulance

Top defensive end hurt after making tackle against Missouri; early reports sound positive

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson during game with the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson during game with the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
In this story:

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson suffered an injury in the waning moments of the first half against the Missouri Tigers after making a tackle.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Jackson was transported to MU hospital across the street from the stadium. Jackson is moving and talking and was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of pain in his neck, according to sideline reporter Alyssa Lang, talking to athletic director Hunter Yurachek at halftime.

Teammates were seen tapping the ambulance as the teams headed to the locker room. Both teams were seen on the field on one knee as the game entered a lengthy delay to get Jackson off the playing surface and onto the stretcher

HOGS FEED:

Hogs overcome hectic game conditions in first half against Mizzou

 REPORT: Pittman will not coach from sideline against Missouri

• Arkansas, LSU fans voice frustration with SEC

• Calipari glad it's November so Hogs can work on long list of needed improvements

• What positions will Razorbacks target once transfer portal opens?

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football