Razorback Pittman Probably Doesn't Want Christmas Surprise
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect Arkansas coach Sam Pittman to be sitting around hoping for any surprise presents on Christmas Day. He's had enough in the last two weeks to last him awhile.
After the drama with running back Braylen Russell, Pittman's recounting of everything Monday from Memphis sounded like a last chance for the freshman from Benton. That probably was the last chance for the transfer portal drama with him this year.
"We wanted to make sure that it was the last and final time," Pittman said. He didn't follow up if that included a portal opening up in the spring or anything else that might be put in place. The way things are changing these days, they could make it available at any time.
Pittman is in Memphis for Friday's Liberty Bowl matchup against Texas Tech. Since the Red Raiders didn't even join the old Southwest Conference until 1956 this isn't playing some old opponent going back over a century or so in time.
Oh, there were some dramatic games. Maybe the most dramatic was in 1966 down in Lubbock when Jon Brittenum was stuffed on a few tries from the Red Raiders' 1-yard line late in the game. It was unbelievable for a Razorbacks' team that had been in the thick of the national championship race for three straight years and was trying to be there in the Cotton Bowl for the third year in a row.
Fans claimed the officials somehow were calling things against the Hogs. Exactly what escapes the memory bank because it was always something after a loss. In case you're new to things, Arkansas hasn't lost many games because the other team was better. It was always the officiating.
Outside of that, there aren't many games that were that memorable. Oh, there was the 1977 game where Lou Holtz had to get a win for an Orange Bowl bid for what was, in my mind, the best Razorback team in the history of the program. Middle linebacker Larry Jackson had a heckuva game on Thanksgiving Day to set up what became one of the biggest memories for us old folks.
Now they played them in a bowl game most people are viewing as a simple interesting meaningless game a couple of days after Christmas. The only reason Pittman even wanted this game was for 15 more practices to get a look at the some players to put together his plans for spring practice. Coaches want to win because that always gives a 6-6 tearm a better feeling than finishing 6-7.
Bret Bielema and Jeff Long proved in 2014 even stupid contracts can be constructed in the after-glow of a meaningless bowl win between two average teams that have an effect a decade later. Even leading to expanding the stadium at one end that probably still hasn't been paid for completely as board member David Pryor predicted (and I don't want any creative spin on numbers coming my way, either).
None of that concerns Pittman. He just doesn't want to hear the word "portal" for awhile. With the exception of finding some players to fill the holes of key players that left.
As of Christmas Eve, the Hogs have 27 players that have left in the portal. A lot of them haven't landed anywhere else, but there's still time to figure that out. Arkansas has picked up 15 players, none of whom have probed they can perform at a championship level in an SEC schedule.
No wonder Pittman doesn't want surprises. Most of those haven't worked out very well for him and he probably doesn't want that gamble anymore.