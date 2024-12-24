Calipari Probably Not Clutching for Answers Headed to SEC Play
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans tend to live and die with the results of every game in basketball, just like football. Unless you're talking about February and March, just relax and see how things play out in November and December.
John Calipari doesn't want the Razorbacks playing their best basketball of the season in November. He wants that when March rolls around and the Hogs are still getting better with every game. Right now really doesn't mean much.
Don't make projections off one game in college basketball. While Arkansas is going through some time to get their legs back , they'll have a tuneup game against Oakland on Monday and then it's time to get serious in the SEC.
It will be brutal. With the Razorbacks jumping back into the AP poll at No. 23 on Monday, that puts the league at 10 times among those first 25 teams. Calipari has hinted there should be 10-13 teams picked for the NCAA Tournament and, yes, that is a really high number.
Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson would be shocked to see that many teams from one conference in the NCAA. I remember when Sutton in the mid-1970's was telling us he hoped the old Southwest Conference could get just two or three teams in a big year. There were only 32 teams after the NCAA doubled the size in Sutton's second season with the Hogs, providing hope when he was building the program.
With the number now at 68 teams, plenty of teams are getting in and everybody wants to be there in March. If the SEC somehow ended up with 13, it would be astonishing.
The interesting part is the Hogs may not have to be No. 13. Does it appear right now they will be one of those dominating teams? No. But they will be better in March than they are now.
Calipari is probably playing the long game. One thing his years of coaching and recent disappointments at Kentucky have showed him is the path to success in March and April is determined by decisions made in November and December.
The Razorbacks appear to avoided rushing any players back from injuries. With a short bench, Calipari has reminded us on numerous occasions the's not going deep and if it's only six, well, those are going to be some happy guys not complaining about playing time.
If they are still playingin April it will be a happy six guys along with a large number of fans. Just sit back and enjoy the ride and don't decide the end by what happens at the halfway point.