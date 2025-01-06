Razorback Set to Make History According to NFL Mock Drafts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the NFL regular season complete, the 2025 NFL Draft order is now set with the Tennessee Titans securing the No.1 overall pick. A recent Razorback alumnus is set to make history and join a short list of defensive players since the turn of the century to be selected in the first round of the draft.
Landon Jackson is a projected first-round pick by both USA Today and CBS, who both have Jackson going late on night one. CBS has Jackson headed to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 25th pick while USA Today has him headed to the Green Bay Packers with the 24th pick.
Originally a transfer from LSU, Jackson finished his 3 years with the Razorbacks with 16 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss in just 37 games.
Jackson would become just the third defensive Razorback player to be drafted in the first round since 2000, joining Ahmad Carroll (2004, 25th pick, Green Bay Packers) and Jamaal Anderson (2007, 8th pick, Atlanta Falcons).
He would also become just the second player drafted in the first round and first on the defensive side of the ball under coach Sam Pittman, joining wide receiver Treylon Burks (2022, Titans). In his tenure as Razorbacks coach, Pittman has only produced three players selected in the first two days of the draft. Along with Burks, linebacker Drew Sanders (2023, Denver Broncos) and offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (2023, Washington Commanders) are the only others.
The draft is set to be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24–26, 2025 at Lambeau Field.