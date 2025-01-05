Hogs' Humiliation at Tennessee Matters Less Than Most Think
Games two and three of Arkansas' SEC schedule always mattered more than the opener at No. 1 Tennessee. So, Razorback fans, if you're writing off the Hogs and coach John Calipari and find yourself wondering who the next nondescript football transfer will be, just take a breath.
It's OK to be mad, disappointed, even shocked because you expected so much more from Calipari's team. It's also worth understanding how good Tennessee is and yesterday's game was a setup entirely in favor of the home team.
What matters more is how the Razorbacks respond to the next two games. Both are at home, both against ranked teams with as many combined losses (three) as the Hogs have.
Arkansas will host No. 24 Ole Miss (12-2) at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Then No. 6 Florida (13-1) visits Fayetteville for a 3 p.m. Saturday game. Both will be televised by ESPN2.
Ole Miss and Florida were involved in totally different games Saturday when it came to pace. The Rebs beat Georgia 63-51 in Oxford, Miss., while the Gators outscored Kentucky 58-54 in the second 20 minutes but lost 106-100.
Ole Miss better be ready because Coach Cal's team should come out smoking and angry. If the Hogs can't respond with the typical type of all-out effort and efficient execution that teams do following an embarrassing performance ... well, then fans and coaches will deservedly wonder about this team.
Saturday's "showdown" in Eastern Tennessee that became a slaughter was an opportunity for the Razorbacks to show how good they can be. How they can play with any team in the country. How they'll contend for the SEC title. How Calipari has put together a team of talent typical of his juggernauts at three previous schools.
Pretty obvious — at first glance — that Tennessee's 76-52 rout of the Razorbacks in front of 21,678 screaming Vols fans means Arkansas:
* Can't contend for the SEC title.
* Is definitely not one of the nation's best.
* Has no go-to superstar.
The curtain was pulled back on the Hogs. As a group, the players couldn't handle the Vols' suffocating man defense. They couldn't stop the confident Vols' well-oiled offensive machine that produced open 3s and dunk after powerful slam dunk at the rim thanks to their high pick-and-roll Arkansas couldn't solve.
Those are facts. But can the Razorbacks somehow recover to contend for the SEC title? Not likely but Arkansas does have talent; we'll see how it collectively gels and improves. Are the Hogs one of the nation's best teams? No way (see previous answer for added context).
Do the Hogs have one or more go-to stars? They sure don't have a superstar — think All-American like Corliss Williamson — but based on the season's first 13 games, it seemed Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland fit the "star" description. Both, especially Thiero, looked like deer in headlights much of the game against Tennessee.
To put a pin in this part of the discussion, no Razorback played well. Leading scorer DJ Wagner had 17 points and three assists but he made only 1-of-4 from 3-point land and had four turnovers.
Tennessee's three best players? All impressive.
* Chaz Lanier scored 29 to become SEC's leading scorer.
* Igor Milicic Jr. had 13 points, 18 rebounds and four assists.
* Zakai Zeigler had 10 points, four assists and four boards at halftime.
Milicic will be a terrific pro. He shoots the 3 to stretch defenses, is a terrific passer, handles well, and runs the floor. Lanier was the eighth-ranked player in the transfer portal while Arkansas signed the No. 1 or 2 guy depending on who was judging.
But the Hogs' top portal pick, Nelly Davis, has been a huge disappointment even when considering his ongoing wrist injury. As a fifth-year guy, he should meld easier although that's harder than fans realize. Still, Davis played 25 uneventful minutes and was 0-for-4 on 3s. Will he be a force by February? Hopefully.
It was embarrassing to Calipari (and fans) how badly the Hogs were out-worked. Defense is mostly effort and determination so the Vols' 51-29 edge on the boards says everything you need to know about the SEC opener.
If you look at only one stat from the box score, you might think Arkansas dominated Tennessee. The Razorbacks led in blocked shots 10-1, mostly a reflection of how often the Vols were attacking the rim compared to the Hogs.
An SEC record of 0-1 was expected for the Hogs. But failing to compete -- both on the glass and the scoreboard -- raises eyebrows for anybody who can spell humiliation.