Former Hogs' Safety Makes SEC Return, Will Play Against Him in 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks former starting safety Jalen Catalon has announced he will transfer for the fourth time in his college career, playing for Texas (2023) and UNLV (2024). He will spend his seventh season with Battle Line Rivalry opponent Missouri Tigers in 2025.
He signs with Missouri the No. 243 ranked player and No. 12 safety in the transfer portal this offseason after playing a full season for the first time since 2020 as a redshirt freshman. Playing for former Arkansas defensive coordinator and UNLV coach Barry Odom, Catalon recorded 96 tackles, five tackles for loss and a career-high five interceptions.
The Tigers should move up a spot in 247sports transfer portal ranking and into the top-10 with the addition of Calalon. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is likely formulating some type of gesture to send Razorbacks' coach Sam Pittman for signing a former player his team will turnaround and beat him with for what will be the fifth time in six seasons.
Catalon signed with Arkansas as a member of the 2019 recruiting class when the program was under direction of former coach Chad Morris. The 5-foot-11, 205 pound safety was a 4-star recruit from Mansfield High School in Texas, choosing the Razorbacks over offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State and many others.
At Arkansas, he recorded 159 tackles in 20 games from 2019 through 2022. Catalon recorded four tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles, five interceptions and one pick six and earned freshman All-American and first team All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2020.