Is Razorbacks' Roster Showing Reason for Hope Next Year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't expect to hear anything but optimism from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. Getting a bowl win is reason for optimism everywhere with teams.
Losing the star of the game offensively to the transfer portal started it. What most people seem to forget is there's another 10-day transfer window opening in April and the Razorbacks have seen that bite them before. Michael Woods had a great spring game a few years ago, then left for Oklahoma.
Don't expect an accounting here of everybody that's left. The combination of players declaring for the NFL Draft and portal usually takes me until about the end of August to get it all down. What they've replaced them with so far doesn't appear to be the type that automatically makes you want to check the dates of the playoffs.
One of the more concerning problems from this corner, though, is a gigantic question mark at who will back up quarterback Taylen Green. In my mind, that has become the most important position on the field in today's world because nobody is for sure what play is going to be run before the ball is snapped so often these days. Offenses are based nearly every play on the quarterback making at least one read.
Some of that can only come with experience. We probably saw a little bit of that with Georgia after Carson Beck was knocked out of the playoffs in the SEC Championship. Backup Gunner Stockton had success beating Texas for the SEC title, but Notre Dame had enough video of him for a better game plan in the playoff game. It happens a lot with backups.
It appears freshman KJ Jackson, who will be a redshirt freshman for 2025, is the guy for the job. We saw with the Hogs how important backups can be against Tennessee. Malachi Singleton came on and scored the game-winner against No. 4 Tennessee for a surprising 19-14 win. He delivered when his number was called.
While Jackson appears to be more than capable, his only meaningful time came in the opener against UAPB when he completed his four passes against an FCS defense. The coordinators in the SEC do basic things more complicated than what the Golden Lions were doing on defense that day.
All of the questions from last year are there again for 2025. If they have gotten better on the roster it's hard to say firmly either way right now. Let's see what spring practice looks like.
But for now, though, just like last year all Razorback fans can have is hope. As we've seen for a few years now, that's not always the best plan.