Razorbacks Expected to Host All-American Transfer Tailback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host Texas State running back Ismail Mahdi this weekend for a visit, he tells Hogs on SI.
The 5-foot-9, 185 pound running back has shown himself to be very productive over the previous two seasons not only as a feature back, but pass catcher out of the backfield and major asset in the kick return game. Over the previous two seasons he has recorded 3,552 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Mahdi led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2023 with 2,169 and has twice been named to the All-Sun Belt First Team and named First Team All-American following the 2023 season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson announced his decision to forego is final year of eligibility with the Razorbacks and pursue an opportunity in the NFL. Jackson was a key cog in Arkansas' rushing attack as he scored 15 touchdowns on the season and led the team with 790 yards on the ground.
Along with Mahdi, Arkansas is expected to host several transfers for visits this weekend including tight ends Zach Atkins, Jaden Platt, offensive lineman Jac'Qawn McRoy, wide receiver Raylen Sharpe and offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele.
Expected 2025 Running Backs Depth Chart
Rashod Dubinion, Senior
Rodney Hill, Redshirt Junior
Tyrell Reed, Junior
Braylen Russell, Sophomore
JuJu Pope, Redshirt Freshman