Arkansas Fires Head Coach Sam Pittman After Blowout Loss to Notre Dame
The Arkansas Razorbacks have fired head coach Sam Pittman after a brutal 2-3 start to the 2025 season, according to a press release from the school.
The move comes just one day after the team's third straight loss—a 56-13, blowout, home defeat at the hands of the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
According to the release, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has been appointed as interim head coach. Petrino has been the Razorbacks' OC since last season and previously served as the team's head coach from 2008 to '11.
Pittman, 63, was hired as Arkansas's head coach in late 2019 and over five seasons amassed just a 32-34 record while leading the Razorbacks to three bowl games (all wins). His team finished in the AP Top 25 just once (No. 21, 2021).
Arkansas is on a bye this coming week, but will head to Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 11 for a matchup against the No. 15-ranked Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.