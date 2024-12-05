Razorback Star Defensive End Makes Decision on NFL Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson declared for the NFL draft in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.
The former LSU transfer spent his junior and senior seasons as a Razorback, totaling 93 tackles as a Hog to go along with 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 24 games. He started every game as a Razorback across the two seasons.
Prior to coming to Arkansas, Jackson had just 23 career tackles and three sacks as a rotation player at LSU. Jackson could have opted to declare for the draft following the 2023 season, but opted to return to Fayetteville for a second season.
Although his numbers are similar across the two seasons, getting 6.5 sacks each year, Jackson really found his form toward the end of the season in 2024. He had a sack in four straight games, a streak that was snapped in the Hogs' regular season finale after he left the game early with a neck injury.
Originally from Texarkana, Texas, Jackson first broke out against Alabama in 2023 where he racked up 3.5 sacks and won SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week.
Jackson's more consistent 2024 bodes well for his draft status. He currently is projected to be a late first round pick. In a recent CBS mock draft, Jackson slotted in as the 30th overall pick to the Buffalo Bills.