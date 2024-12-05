BREAKING: Hogs Lose Offensive Weapon to Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Arkansas WR Isaiah Sategna plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 185 WR totaled 37 receptions for 491 yards this season



Also added an 88 Yard Punt Return



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/mau9pUtHWd pic.twitter.com/JERf3Tua4t