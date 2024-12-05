BREAKING: Hogs Lose Offensive Weapon to Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaiah Sategna will not return to the team in 2025 and will enter the transfer portal, according to a report.
Sategna finished the 2024 season with the second-most receptions and yards with 37 catches for 491 yards and one touchdown to go along with 88 return yards. He signed with the Razorbacks during the 2022 recruiting cycle when he flipped his commitment from Oregon.
As a redshirt freshman, Sategna earned freshman All-SEC honors and named to Phil Steele's All-SEC third team. His 680 total return yards in 2023 are the sixth-most in a single season by a Razorback in program history.
He was a onsensus 4-star prospect out of Fayetteville High School as the top rated prospect in the state of Arkansas and No. 29 wide receiver according to 247Sports. Sategna experienced one of the most prolific senior seasons in Arkansas high school football history with 100 receptions for a nation-leading 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
His exit opens up an opportunity for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and receivers coach Ronnie Fouch to bring an experienced wideout in from the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Hogs on SI took a deep look at which positions Arkansas will target once the winter portal period opens Dec. 9 with the receivers unit expected to be a major focus.