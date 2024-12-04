Razorbacks Land Surprise Wideout for National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pulled off a signing day surprise with the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kayden Ferguson.
The 6-foot-3, 175 pound wideout was previously committed to Kentucky before reopening his recruitment last month. He has 24 offers including LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Ferguson is the No. 49 ranked wideout in the 2025 class and No. 43 prospect in Texas. He caught 26 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns this season for his Fort Bend Marshall High School team in Missouri City, Texas.
The Razorbacks have been fortunate on the recruiting trail at Fort Bend Marshall in the past with running back Knile Davis and former quarterback Malik Hornsby from the program. Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be in search of a new playmaker at the position with senior wideout Andrew Armstrong entering the 2025 NFL Draft which makes pursuing not only the transfer market but high school ranks important this offseason.
Expected Arkansas 2025 Class
5-star K Scott Starzyk
4-star LB Tavion Wallace
4-star QB Grayson WIlson
4-star DL Kevin Oatis
4-star WR Ja'Kayden Shelton
4-star OL Connnor Howes
3-star DL Reginald Vaughn
3-star DE Caleb Bell
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star DE Trent Sellers
3-star OL Lionel Prudhomme
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star OL Blake Cherry
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star RB Cameron Settles
3-star DB Taijh Overton
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star WR Kamare Williams
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star ATH Nigel Pringle
3-star JUCO OL Bubba Craig
3-star TE Gavin Garretson