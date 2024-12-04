Arkansas, Illinois Draws Second-Largest Viewership In Last 15 Years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 90-77 loss against Illinois on Thanksgiving is the second-most watched regular season college basketball game since 2008, according to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch. The game drew 5.1 million viewers on CBS.
The game benefited from following a 23-20 Detroit Lions win over the Chicago Bears as part of the NFL's three-game holiday slate.
Despite only having an announced attendance of 5,707 inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to watch the game live, only Michigan State-Arizona averaged more viewers (5.2 million). That game also followed the same Thanksgiving NFL window in 2023 on FOX. This is just the second year that college basketball has followed football on Thanksgiving.
The TV window was something important to Arkansas coach John Calipari when the game was officially announced in August.
"What a great opportunity CBS is giving Arkansas and Illinois," Calipari said prior to the game. "Thanksgiving is a day that gets all of America – whether you are a sports fan or not – watching sports on TV. Playing in this time slot will provide tremendous exposure for both programs."
While the game was less than ideal for the Hogs, as Illinois never trailed in the game and made 15 threes to comfortably beat Arkansas, the Razorbacks were able to get a historic number of eyes on the program.
Illinois' Ben Humrichous (3) shoots against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Kansas City. The Illini won 90-77. / Nilsen Roman - Hogs On SI Images
Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena to take on the UTSA Roadrunners. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+.