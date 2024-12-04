Hogs Gained Confidence, Belief Closing Out Late Victory
Arkansas coach John Calipari's first team grew up a little before our very eyes Tuesday night in south Florida. The Razorbacks fought, scratched, clawed and willed their way to victory in the first true road game of the season.
No matter that it came against Miami, which dropped to 3-5 with its fifth straight loss. It was the best version of the Hurricanes, energized for a home game against the best team they've played so far.
What changed for Arkansas was finally closing the deal in close game. This was reminiscent of the Baylor game when they trailed throughout the first half, nearly caught up numerous times, and were within three with 22 seconds left but lost by five.
What also changed was the guard trio of Nelly Davis, DJ Wagner and Boogie Fland -- in order, a grad senior, sophomore and freshman -- lived up to their hype. Along with Zvonimir Ivisic, they scored 38 of the Hogs' 44 points in the second half.
No less than Kansas coach Bill Self called Fland, Wagner and Davis the best three-guard group in the entire country. They played like it in the second half and if they can continue that trend, the Razorbacks could become a team that opponents will fear.
In the second half, Davis scored 11, Fland 10 (including the last seven) and Wagner nine. Ivisic added eight. They combined for eight 3-pointers, with Davis making three, Fland and Ivisic two each.
Fland said Miami's energy and desire provided a wake-up call for the Hogs. I'm not buying into that but the Razorbacks did execute better on offense in the second half and showed just a sign of a refuse-to-lose mentality.
Still, it looked bleak when Miami was answering every Arkansas run with their own spurt. With just 4:15 remaining, the Hogs trailed 71-66.
But the Razorbacks closed with an impressive 10-2 run while tightening up on defense. That spurt began with Ivisic draining a 3-pointer, followed by Fland's two free throws, a Fland 3 and with 54 ticks left, a 16-foot dagger after creating space for the open shot.
So, what should be the takeaway for fans from this razor-close win fueled largely by 11 of 23 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc? I'd say it gives fans hope that the Hogs could become what they hope, at least a Sweet 16 team come March Madness.
What's the takeaway for the players? They got a huge boost in confidence, as a group and for some individuals. Winning a road game while coming from behind injects any team with renewed confidence and belief.
Fland's end of the game heroics will fuel his fire to do more. Wagner flashed pieces of his all-around game while asserting himself more each week. Davis finally looked like the much-coveted veteran that made him among the top two in the transfer portal.
Yep, it's just one win. Agreed, Miami isn't a powerhouse but the 'Canes played their best game of the season and Arkansas earned a road win to get to 6-2.
The Razorbacks also gained some belief in themselves and each other. That's the growing process for any team. The Hogs are far from a finished product, but Tuesday's win was a huge step forward.