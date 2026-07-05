Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 18, Ismael Cisse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas spent much of the spring praising former Stanford transfer Ismael Cisse as one of the offense's most dependable receivers, even if fans never had the opportunity to see it for themselves.

After the former coaching staff touted his presence in the passing game throughout spring ball in 2025, fans weren't able to get get a good view of him when the Red-White Game was cancelled for severe weather.

In preparation for the 2025 season, Cisse suffered torn ligaments in his wrist that required surgery, and effectively ending his redshirt sophomore season before it started.

He was on the verge of a breakout season in 2024 in Palo Alto, recording 24 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games. However, his presence in the offense diminished down the stretch by catching just two total passes.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse makes a catch in spring practice drills on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

“I’m 100% back now, so I’m definitely blessed for that,” Cisse said during an April 11 press conference. “I hated that I got hurt last year, but it is what it is. God taught me a lot that I wouldn’t have learned if I didn’t get hurt...I’m just hungry, just ready to be back and be the best I can for the team."

Cisse spent the spring lined up in the slot with Memphis transfer Jamari Hawkins behind him as his backup.

A former 3-star recruit out of Englewood, Calif., Cisse was ranked the No. 1,104 prospect in the 2023 class, No. 157 among wide receivers and No. 7 athlete in Colorado,according to the 247sports composite rankings.

New coach Ryan Silverfield recruited Cisse during his time at Memphis, and considers him a reliable option in the passing game.

“I went back and I remember watching his film from Stanford,” Silverfield said during spring practice. “At my previous stop I watched his film and was always, ‘This kid’s productive,’ and the word was, as a wide receiver he was consistent.

“He’s not the tallest or the fastest, but man, he’s a fantastic route runner. He’s smart. He can block and he’s consistent. I think what’s happened is now we’re getting to see … what he looks like day after day and I think we’re seeing a really consistent wide receiver, somebody we’re going to rely a lot on.”

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receivers coach Larry Smith during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Being a steady pass catcher is something both quarterbacks, KJ Jackson and AJ Hill, need as first-time starters in the SEC.

The Razorbacks have a good blend of veterans and underclassmen receivers as Chris Marshall, Jamari Hawkins and Donovan Faupel have all been key contributors at their previous stops alongside leading returning receiver CJ Brown.

Courtney Crutchfield, Antonio Jordan, Dequane Prevo and Jelani Watkins are each unproven at the college level at this point. However, each of them have the skills and potential to become weapons in the SEC.

Arkansas wide receivers coach Larry Smith took exception to Cisse's skills earlier in the spring and likes how he carries himself as an athlete.

Ismael Cisse @IsmaelCisse_ 6'2 190 #2023 WR from @CreekFB had a great game against @SEHS_FOOTBALL in #Ohio He caught several passes including a TD in the 4thQ.

Check out the full video on Youtube. @EliteFBNetwork #ColoradoHighSchoolFootball https://t.co/eqpB1cbmeb pic.twitter.com/BLdHGeJzZA — George Yarberry (@GeorgeYarberry) September 6, 2022

“[Cisse] is very, very smart,” Smith said during the spring. “He loves ball. He does a great job of taking notes. He’s physical, he’s tough and he catches the football. I think sometimes we lose sight of that.

"As receivers, we get paid to catch the rock and he simply catches the ball, whether it’s wide open, contested. He plays a lot bigger than his true size. But Ish is a joy to coach because he loves the game, he has a great personality.”

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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