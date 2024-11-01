Razorbacks Have Huge Opportunity Against Ole Miss on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Don't get too cocky about Arkansas' past successes finding ways to win against good Ole Miss teams. Nothing is 100 percent guaranteed.
Since teams with the best rosters usually win games, that means Razorback fans are going to have to hope for a fanatic effort by Your Heroes combined with a lack of interest from the Rebels. A lot of the talking heads on sports radio and elsewhere think it's a Lane Kiffin issue, but it's been going on down in Oxford, Miss., with other coaches.
For longer than a lot of people are even old enough to know about. Before the Hogs jumped to the SEC from the old Southwest Conference, the two teams played regularly.
At one point in the 1960's the series had become so heated it was progressing to being as big as Texas-Oklahoma. Then Frank Broyles, who couldn't figure a way to beat Ole Miss' Johnny Vaught, got out of that regular-season game. It didn't come back until 1981 when the Hogs dominated for a few years.
It is such a complicated rivalry, the two teams can't agree on much. They argue about atmosphere, attitude and even trivia. Both teams claim a victory in some year about 100 years ago so the won-lost series records don't match.
Over the last 20 years or so, Arkansas fans like to remember when they were big underdogs and found ways to dominate good Ole Miss teams (2014) or find ways to win (2015). It's something some Razorback fans count on because, in their minds, history always repeats itself.
Which brings us to this year. The Rebels are still keeping some slim playoff hopes alive with a monumental collapse against Kentucky that will haunt them the rest of the season. The Razorbacks have an Oklahoma State game they should have won, but didn't.
It's hard to measure "almost" and "should have" because they simply don't matter.
What will matter is which Ole Miss team shows up Saturday morning. If they are intimidated by what is supposed to be some rather dicey weather or whatever, the Hogs won't have a problem.
On the other hand, if they play up to their potential for four quarters, it's going to take a herculean effort by the defense and the offense figuring out a way to score enough points to keep up. Considering the Rebels' defense this year, that may be the biggest ask of all.
After a win against Oklahoma last week, Ole Miss dropped a spot in one poll to No. 19 and stayed at 18th in the other one. Arkansas has been unranked all season long, but is on the verge of getting into the rankings after beating No. 4 Tennessee.
The winner of Saturday's game will be ranked. The loser may not make it in there the rest of the year as they start looking at some lower-tier bowl games.
Everyone's hoping Ole Miss, who had a bye before the they played the Sooners, had their blah moment in the first half. The Razorbacks are flying high after dominating Mississippi State, who gave up in the second half.
All of this means nobody knows what's going to happen. That includes the weathermen and that may be who determines a game where both teams need a win badly. It may just come down to who wants it more.