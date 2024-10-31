Washington Learned Tough Lesson with Dismissal, but May Benefit in Long Run
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight end Ty Washington was glad to hear his head coach was able to meet with him. He wanted the chance to explain himself, his recent actions and ask for help for a mental health situation he had been trying to get someone to listen to him about for a couple of days.
However, the meeting didn't go as planned. The Sam Pittman who sat before him wasn't the same man he had known for the previous three years.
Pittman had already made an executive decision, and, as Washington described the scene that played out, his now former head coach was assertive and it was clear who was in charge. Still, what Pittman said next caught him off guard.
"You're off the team," Pittman blunty said according to Washington before shutting down additional conversation in an attempt to execute as clean of a cut as possible.
It took a little while, but former Arkansas tight end DJ Williams was able to drill down to exactly what led to this moment as he talked to Washington on his 4th & 5 podcast. It turns out Washington was kind of mentally out of it after a week of issues involving playing time and finding out just prior to the game that his grandmother had been placed in hospice.
When the Arkansas coaches went to Washington to give him his chance to get a piece of the action in a game against Mississippi where the scoreboard was dominated by tight ends, the now former Razorback flatly told his coach no. He had decided wasn't going in because he wasn't feeling it.
"I said I'm not going in and I spoke to the player development guy and told him I'm not OK and I need counseling," Washington said. "He told me to try to work it out and fight through it on the field and go back into the game and then we'll talk about it on Monday at the meetings and stuff. I went and told the coaches I'm OK to go in, but I'm not OK mentally. But, if you need me, I'm here."
However, there was another reason Washington didn't want to be on the field despite being desperate for an opportunity the previous week against LSU. He was concerned about the tape he might put out if he went in and didn't perform at his best.
"To be honest I didn't think I needed to go in and fight through something and look bad or mess up the team in general when I'm already going through something mentally," Washington said.
First off, whether people agree or not, Pittman made the right decision. Washington made it clear he had been making a bit of noise about playing time and here was an opportunity to get on the field and he turned his back on his team.
PIttman has seen the culture of this team fall apart and he knows how important it is to have everyone pulling on the rope at full force in the same direction. There are others who won't back down from an opportunity, so why not let someone who wants it be afford the chance at a scholarship and playing time instead.
Now, there is a legitimate argument that mental health is a serious thing. However, there is a mature way to approach these sorts of situations.
The way Washington talked, he saw this as garbage time and felt waiting to put him so late in the game was almost an insult. He also might have been legitimately been feeling down with everything compounding.
However, as he continues to grow as a man, he will see that scene differently and may even come to hold regret. The way to approach this is when the coaches come, not only go in the game, but be demanding of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to get him the ball.
Let the coaches know that his grandmother is in hospice and that he's about to go out there and torch one Bulldog and maybe truck a couple more because this could be the last time he gets to play for her. Then after he puts it all on the line like he's playing the Super Bowl just for her, ask if he can be in the press conference so he can talk about why he went out there in the fourth quarter and dominated to make sure she knows.
That's a positive, healthy approach to a difficult mental situation. What is crushing a player one moment can be fuel the next and Washington needed that switch in him.
That sort of inspired play puts up film that is the opposite of what he was worried about and it wins Razorbacks fans and coaches alike to his side. That's how playing time is earned.
It was a tough lesson for Washington to learn. He talked about how weird it was to just be a student who is unsure about how to go about his day because for the first time in his life, his time isn't scheduled for him.
It sounds like he's been taking care of his studies and is set to graduate this spring, so his head seems to be on straight in that regard. If he can approach this with the right mental attitude going forward, this can be a strong turning point of rededication that will propel him places he wouldn't have gone otherwise.
This isn't a player who was out breaking into houses, getting into it with police or selling drugs. It's just a young man who needs an opportunity to learn how to be where his feet are and handle what's directly in front of him.
He should be wished the best in his studies, thanked for his time as a Razorback, and everyone should hope Washington learns and grows from this so he's ready when the next opportunity comes. Pittman also needs to be commended for doing the right thing even though it was a difficult move.
Sometimes the best thing for someone is the hardest thing to do. It sounds like the players are where a lot of Arkansas fans will be on this.
They support Washington as a person, but understand Pittman's actions as a coach. It also can't be understated how much courage Washington showed in coming onto the podcast and talking about the situation knowing how up front Williams would be with him on some of his decisions.
It's a moment of maturity. Hopefully, the first of many that will continue to make him a better man in the future.