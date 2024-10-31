Razorbacks Have to Slow Down One Rebel Player to Have Chance
Arkansas faces a tough task Saturday but a victory should vault the Razorbacks into the national polls. Problem is that Ole Miss is talented on both sides of the ball and is also desperate for a win. For the Rebels to achieve their biggest goal, this is a must-win.
The Rebs can still earn a spot in the 12-team playoff at season's end, but can't afford another loss. Arkansas is playing for pride, respect among its SEC brethren, another dose of national recognition, and a better bowl game.
Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is set for 11 a.m. with a big crowd expected. Thing about early kickoffs, though, is fans usually aren't as much of a factor and a bit of the home-field advantage can be lost. ESPN is televising the tussle.
Ole MIss (6-2, 4-2) shut out Oklahoma in the second half last week and poses a threat to the offense of Arkansas (5-3, 3-2). The Rebels are No. 19 in this week's AP poll while the Razorbacks received votes, putting them 31st.
Running against Ole Miss' talented defensive line could be difficult. Slowing the Rebels' pass rush is also easier said than done. When it comes to coach Lane Kiffin's big-play offense, the Razorbacks better beware of the dynamic duo lining up at tailback and wide receiver.
Here's the short list of the folks Arkansas players and coaches have lost sleep over this week:
• Sophomore linebacker Suntarine Perkins, 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss
• Junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen, 6-3 and 205, unanimous top 3 transfer from Texas A&M, former 5-star prospect
• Senior defensive end Jared Ivey, 6-6 and 285, Georgia Tech transfer, Peach Bowl defensive MVP, six sacks in seven games
• Redshirt junior Chris Paul, Arkansas transfer leads Ole Miss in tackles with 59; three season with Hogs
• Senior tailback Henry Parrish Jr. bounced from Ole Miss to Miami for two years and back to Rebels; leads team with 10 TDs, averages 82 yards rushing with 656 on 120 carries
• Senior wideout Tre Harris, 6-3 and 210, averages 141 yards a game with 987 yards on 59 grabs, 16.7 per catch and six TDs in seven games; transfer from Louisiana Tech was second-team All SEC last year
That's a bunch of talented Rebels to worry about. But there's one guy the Hogs better slow down if they hope to have a chance at victory. Yes, slow down, because they're not going to stop the triggerman for Kiffin's usually high-powered offense.
Who we talking about, you ask? The dart thrower, the leading passer in the SEC. It's Jaxson Dart, who might be the most feared passer in the SEC.
So, should the Razorbacks be quivering in their high-dollar football shoes? Quivering, not exactly, because athletes don't quiver. They prepare and expect to prevail.
Oddsmakers say otherwise, having Ole Miss favored by 7.5 points according to a Tuesday Sports Illustrated article. The UnderHogs have been there before, having been a rare favorite last week against Mississippi State when they romped to a 58-25 win.
Arkansas' defensive line, led by 6-8, 280-pound end Landon Jackson, might be the key to the Razorbacks winning their fourth conference game in six tries. Going against a battered Ole Miss offensive line, that could be the key positional matchup, especially if the Rebs up front can't keep Jackson and company from harassing Dart.
Still, it'll be a tough task Saturday against the SEC's top-rated quarterback. Dart is a senior, and has only been at Ole Miss for three seasons, though it seems longer to Sam Pittman.
"He's got to graduate sometime," said Pittman, Arkansas' fifth-year coach. He's got to get out of there,"
Dart began his career at Southern Cal and started three games as a true freshman. The former four-star recruit out of Utah transferred when coach Lincoln Riley took command of the USC program and Caleb Williams followed him from Oklahoma.
Yes, that's the same Caleb Williams who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and was the No. 1 pick in the most recent NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, who immediately made him their starter. Meanwhile, Dart has lit it up at Ole Miss.
He leads the SEC in passing, with 337 yards a game; add in the backup's numbers and Ole Miss averages 354 per outing. OK, you ask, but do the Rebels cash in? Yep, to the tune of the SEC's highest scoring offense at 39.5 a game.
Here's the good news for Arkansas fans and players: In SEC play, Ole Miss only outscores opponents 24-16.5. Dart only throws for 285.5 yards a game. From the Rebels' perspective, still good stuff but his numbers were padded in a couple of early-season blowouts against "Thanks for the check" schools.
To Pittman and his defensive coaches, it means less sleep than normal this week. According to the head Hog, Dart is a nightmare waiting to happen.
"Outstanding," was Pittman's one-word description of the Ole Miss quarterback. "The thing that you don't really realize with him, maybe you do, is his ability to run. I mean, he can throw. He's got Mahomes-like stuff in him. I'm comparing the magic throws that he makes because he can make them. I mean, you're going, how did he shovel this?
"But where he's super dangerous, as well, is that he can run and he's very, very competitive and very, very confident. He's type of guy you want leading your program."
Dart has 207 yards on 67 carries, for a 3.1-yard average. He's also been sacked 17 times and rushing yardage -- don't ask me why, it's stupid -- comes off the QB and team rushing statistics. Dart has lost 99 yards mostly on sacks, so give him the 307 total and he's just under 40 yards a game rushing.
Dart has three rushing TDs and a long run of 17 yards, although he does have a double-digit carry in six of Ole Miss' eight games. Still, he's most dangerous in the pocket looking for receivers.
Hogs quarterback Taylen Green, in contrast, has run for 570 yards, but with 175 in losses (mostly sacks, of course) for net 395 yards on the ground. He's dangerous in the pocket and moreso when he escapes.
So, one quarterback reminds folks of Lamar Jackson or Cam Newton -- meaning a game-changing runner who scores TDs from anywhere -- the other of Justin Herbert, a capable runner.
We'll see Saturday which one poses the most problems for the opposing defense, and which one produces the most yardage.
Almost forgot this one: Arkansas is ninth out of 16 SEC teams in sacks, with a total of 18. Ole Miss is first with 34, a fact that does not escape Pittman.
"They’re going to be a big challenge," Pittman said. "They’re good. Every spot up there (on the defensive line), they’re good. I mean, real good."
That means the Hogs have to stay ahead of the chains and avoid third-and-long situations. They'll have to avoid negative plays for loss, and play well at the tackle spots on passing downs to protect Green.
"We’re playing better (at tackle)," Pittman said. "But that is a big challenge for us, and we maybe have to throw a draw or a screen in there here and there to try to slow that pass rush down. Have different snap counts. Because they obviously are very, very talented."