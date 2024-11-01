Modern Conveniences Make Business Decisions on Deer Stand Less Likely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's easier to remember than what was for dinner yesterday.
Laying in bed under my vintage teams of the NFL twin blanket, there was no way sleep was going to come. The only thing to do was stare out the bedroom window that would be blocked by a small Christmas tree in the next few weeks and imagine the moment.
It would surely be a giant of a buck, the granddaddy to all those deer of various rack sizes taken down by my dad, uncles and grandparents over the years. When it came time, would my preteen self have it in me to hold steady and pull the trigger?
Meanwhile, my father, maybe a foot away from my head on the other side of the wall, probably wrestled with his own sleepless issues. These father-son moments came with all kinds of pressure.
Young ones can be impatient, so if it takes a lot longer for a deer to wander out, his son might lose patience and interest, begging to go home before two months worth of dinners might trot across. Or worse, what if one were to show up just in time to break for lunch, standing within 100 yards broadside so even the most youthful hunter couldn't miss?
That could be quite the mess. The Razorbacks were rolling after a huge win over Houston in Little Rock and were going to be in a rare, but prized Raycom slot the next day.
If his son were to kill a deer and they had to drag it all the way out to the truck, it would be cutting it close to get to his parents' house where the entire family dressed whatever kills were made before storing them in a series of family deep freezes in a shed out back.
He'd just have to miss most of the game. After all, there was a lifetime of SWC games that could be watched and with Ken Hatfield leading the Razorbacks to 10-win seasons like it required very little effort, he'd be coach forever or until Frank Broyles retired as athletics director and named Hatfield his successor.
These types of moments don't come around often. However, if it did get later in the day and there was an opportunity to leave in time to chow down on his mother's lucky chicken and get a good spot on the couch to watch the game, would he have it in him to hold steady and pull the trigger?
Neither were going to get sleep at this rate. And Friday night, there will be a lot of sleepless boys, girls and nervous fathers. Sure, Razorback games on television are a dime a dozen now and the Hogs aren't coming off a 10-win season where Arkansas was a busted play against Miami from possibly playing for a national championship followed by a repeat season performance, but with an 11 a.m. start against hated Ole Miss, the window is even tighter.
Besides, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is on the verge of locking up his fourth bowl invite in five seasons and Razorbacks fans love to beat up on Lane Kiffin. Plus, the Rebels lose as often in Fayetteville as teenagers lose earbuds.
With the air cooling and the youth hunt kicking off what so many Arkansans refer to as actual deer season despite muzzleloader season and bow season technically getting the party started beforehand, there will be business decisions made this Saturday. How long will fathers sit out on the deer stand before it gets too close to kick-off to risk their child taking down pretty much whatever walks out?
One thing that helps is DVR capabilities and the ability to stream on phones. Those with the capabilities have the luxury of sticking an earbud in one ear while pretending to listen for something other than squirrels and birds rustling through the underbrush.
Those without will have to suffer through trying to avoid social media and being cautious to not crank the truck with the wrong radio station tuned in. It could ruin the entire day.
However, those people are few and far between, although found at a higher clip in Arkansas than most states. It's a much different world, and one of the few things that's better now than before social media became a thing.
Now, fathers can hang tight and not miss an important moment in either their sports or family lives. They can soak it all in until the youngster either takes a nerve rattling shot, loses interest, or the array of gas station snacks littering the bottom of the deer stand runs out.
No matter how it turns out, life experiences no longer have to pass either father or child by. And that's enough to let at least one of them get a good night's sleep Friday night.
