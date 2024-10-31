Calipari's Brand Goes National With Razorbacks at the World Series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's going to take some getting used to John Calipari's national brand at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have always had a certain level of national appeal, but Calipari brings it to a new echelon.
The latest example being when he attended a 2024 World Series between New York and the Los Angeles. Calipari has gotten to know Yankees general manager Brian Cashman over the years and even had the honor of sitting in his box for a game at Yankee Stadium.
Arkansas coaches of late have been known for national connections. Former coach Eric Musselman, a diehard San Diego Padres fan, was often seen at ballparks up and down the coast of California.
With Calipari, though, it maintains a history of the Razorback basketball coaches being national figures. It's something Calipari and the fanbase get, but Calipari hopes the rest of the audience can understand.
"This is an honor now," Calipari said in an interview with The Ticket in Dallas. "Understand the run that Coach [Eddie] Sutton and Coach [Nolan] Richardson had here. Even Muss [Eric Musselman] did a hell of a job here."
Arkansas is now a week away from taking that national brand and playing games that actually count. The Razorbacks open their regular season against Lipscomb Nov. 6 inside Bud Walton Arena.
Before that, the Hogs will play their final exhibition game against TCU Friday at 7 p.m. The game will not be broadcast or streamed.