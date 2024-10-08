All Hogs

Razorbacks Have Inside Track at Landing 2026 4-Star Prospect

Hogs legacy enjoys Fayetteville gameday experience, impressed by culture and coachign staff

Jacob Davis

Frenship's Chase Campbell runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.
Frenship's Chase Campbell runs with the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in a non-district football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow. / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A win like Arkansas had over No. 4 Tennessee it can do wonders for recruiting ay time it happens and they hope it's already happening. For two-sport star and 2026 4-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, the visit seemed to go well for him.

"Man, it was a great experience," Campbell said. "I liked seeing the Hogs get that win against a top team in the country. Arkansas has a great culture and I had a good time catching up with the coaches and players."

His parents are two former Razorbacks athletes. His father, Marcus played football from 1994-1997 and mother DeeDee Brown with the legendary track and field team. She helped Arkansas to two of its first SEC Championships and earned a pair of triple crowns.

Campbell exploded onto the Texas high school scene in a big way as a sophomore in 2023 catching 87 passes for 1,428 yards and 17 touchdowns which led him to second team all-district for Frenship High in Wolfforth, Texas. He is the No. 158 player in the country, No. 26 wideout and No. 18 player in the Lonestar state, according to 247sports.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound receiver received his first FBS offer from nearby Texas Tech which is just 10 minutes from his high school. The Razorbacks extended an offer in February with Missouri jumping into the race in March.

He took his first unofficial visit to Fayetteville in June and returned for his first gameday visit Saturday after viewing the TCU campus Friday. Through his first five games this season, Campbell has caught 33 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns

On the hardwood, Campbell earned District 2-6A boys basketball co-player of the year and should even be better as a sophomore. He is also a track star with a 21-second 200 meter and a high jump that exceeds 6-feet.

Jacob Davis
JACOB DAVIS

