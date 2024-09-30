Razorbacks' Jackson Laments 'One Series and One Play'
Of all the numbers being tossed around in the aftermath of Arkansas' loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, this is the one that matters most: 3-0.
Aggies 3, Razorbacks 0 eventually produced No. 24 A&M's 21-17 victory in Saturday's Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
That three for the Aggies is the number of turnovers forced by their defense. That big fat zero for the Razorbacks is how many turnovers they created.
It's an adage as old as the game itself but that doesn't make it any less true. The team that wins the turnover battle usually goes home happy. The losers are left to wonder what might've been.
Among FBS teams — that's the big boys of college football — the school that came out ahead on turnovers won 77% of the time two seasons ago. When they enjoyed a plus-3 margin like A&M, they won 88% of their games.
Arkansas' superb senior defensive end Landon Jackson lamented the Hogs' second loss when they can imagine themselves being 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. He didn't blame the offense for turnovers but he knows where games are won and lost.
"We've been stressing (creating turnovers) all season," he said. "We need more turnovers, whether it be forced fumbles, interceptions. I mean, we've got to get more turnovers to win ball games."
Some will argue it matters whether or not teams cash in those giveaways. Points off turnovers is a huge stat but turnovers that short-circuit promising drives that might've produced points are arguably just as important.
Either way, the Hogs gave away Saturday's game. Like most of you reading this, I thought they were in control through much of the first half.
Arkansas led 7-0 thanks to Taylen Green's sensational pass for a 75-yard TD to Eric TeSlaa. A&M countered with a 58-yard pass and run to Noah Thomas.
UA punter Devin Bale dashed 26 yards on a fourth-and-15 to set up Ja'Qunden Jackson's ninth rushing touchdown of the season and a 14-7 UA lead. All that happened and there was still 4:50 left in the first quarter.
Then came one of those game-changers by the Aggies' defense as right end Scooby Williams blew up the handoff between Green and Jackson. A&M recovered on Arkansas' 10-yard line and scored in two plays. The contest was tied for the next 25:34 of the game clock as both defenses stiffened.
The Hogs' second turnover was costly, though. Arkansas had driven 41 yards to its own 48 with 1:40 left in the half and had momentum — you could sense a field goal and 17-14 halftime lead — but Green's poor pass was intercepted.
Arkansas regained the lead on Kyle Ramsey's 45-yard field goal early in the fourth period but A&M responded immediately. The Aggies ran for 81 yards in the final 13:24 after gaining just 56 on the ground until then.
The Hogs had one last chance but Green was ambushed from behind by that relentless Aggie pass rush and fumbled on his own 28 with 1:23 left as yet another potential victory slipped away.
Jackson blamed the loss on two things: A&M's big-play TD in the first quarter and the Aggies' eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that put the Hogs behind for the first time all day — and for good — at 21-17 with 9:00 remaining. A&M ran five straight times on that decisive drive for 52 yards.
"I want to say it was one drive and then one play that really, I mean, did it for them, you know?" Jackson said. "That's why every snap, you've got to be going full tilt 100%. You can't slow down at all. And I mean, no excuses, but one series and one play."
Well, three other plays also. Those were the three Arkansas turnovers.